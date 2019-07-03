Siloam Springs football

2019 schedule

Date^Opponent^Time

Aug. 23^at Pea Ridge%^6 p.m.

Aug. 30^Van Buren^7 p.m.

Sept. 6^Pryor, Okla.^7 p.m.

Sept. 13^at Harrison^7 p.m.

Sept. 27^at Sheridan*7 p.m.

Oct. 4^Benton*^7 p.m.

Oct. 11^at Greenwood*^7 p.m.

Oct. 18^Lake Hamilton*^7 p.m.

Oct. 25^at El Dorado*^7 p.m.

Nov. 1^LR Hall*^7 p.m.

Nov. 8^at Russellville*^7 p.m.

* 6A-West Conference game

% Arkansas Activities Association benefit game

Siloam Springs junior varsity football

2019 schedule

Date^Opponent^Time

Aug. 26^Rogers Heritage^5:30 p.m.

Sept. 2^Fayetteville^5:30 p.m.

Sept. 9^at Rogers Heritage^5:30 p.m.

Sept. 16^at Rogers^5:30 p.m.

Sept. 23^Fayetteville^5:30 p.m.

Sept. 30^at Springdale^5:30 p.m.

Oct. 7^Bentonville West^5:30 p.m.

Oct. 14^at Springdale^5:30 p.m.

Oct. 21^at Springdale Har-Ber^5:30 p.m.

Siloam Springs ninth-grade football

2019 schedule

Date^Opponent^Time

Aug. 20^Pea Ridge%^7:30 p.m.

Aug. 26^Fayetteville White*^7:30 p.m.

Sept. 2^Fayetteville Purple*^7:30 p.m.

Sept. 9^at Rogers Heritage*^7:30 p.m.

Sept. 16^at Rogers*^7:30 p.m.

Sept. 26^Farmington^8 p.m.

Oct. 3^at Springdale Lakeside*^8 p.m.

Oct. 10^Springdale Southwest*^8 p.m.

Oct. 17^at Springdale George*^8 p.m.

Oct. 24^at Springdale Central*^8 p.m.

Nov. 4^Championship Week^7:30 p.m.

* Northwest Arkansas Conference game

% Arkansas Activities Association benefit game

Siloam Springs eighth-grade football

2019 schedule

Date^Opponent^Time

Sept. 5^Bentonville Washington^6:30 p.m.

Sept. 12^Fayetteville Ramay^6:30 p.m.

Sept. 19^at Rogers Elmwood^6:30 p.m.

Sept. 26^Farmington^6:30 p.m.

Oct. 3^at Springdale Lakeside^6:30 p.m.

Oct. 10^Springdale Southwest^6:30 p.m.

Oct. 17^at Springdale George^6:30 p.m.

Oct. 24^at Springdale Central^6:30 p.m.

Oct. 31^at Bentonville Lincoln^6:30 p.m.

Nov. 7^Championship Week^6:30 p.m.

Siloam Springs seventh-grade football

2019 schedule

Date^Opponent^Time

Sept. 5^Bentonville Washington^5 p.m.

Sept. 12^Fayetteville Ramay^5 p.m.

Sept. 19^at Rogers Elmwood^5 p.m.

Sept. 26^Farmington^5 p.m.

Oct. 3^at Springdale Lakeside^5 p.m.

Oct. 10^Springdale Southwest^5 p.m.

Oct. 17^at Springdale George^5 p.m.

Oct. 24^at Springdale Central^5 p.m.

Oct. 31^at Bentonville Lincoln^5 p.m.

Nov. 7^Championship Week^5 p.m.

Siloam Springs volleyball

2019 schedule

Date^Opponent^Time

Aug. 19^Maroon and Gray^TBA

Aug. 22^at Springdale Har-Ber%^5:30 p.m.

Aug. 26^at Huntsville^6:30 p.m.

Aug. 27^Farmington^6 p.m.

Aug. 29^Bentonville^6:30 p.m.

Sept. 3^Harrison^6 p.m.

Sept. 7^at LR Spikefest^TBA

Sept. 9^at Bentonville West^6:30 p.m.

Sept. 10^Beebe*^5:30 p.m.

Sept. 12^at Alma*^6:30 p.m.

Sept. 17^Greenwood*^6:30 p.m.

Sept. 19^at Vilonia*^5:30 p.m.

Sept. 23^at Shiloh Christian^6:30 p.m.

Sept. 24^LR Christian*^5:30 p.m.

Sept. 26^Greenbrier*^5:30 p.m.

Oct. 1^at Russellville*^6:30 p.m.

Oct. 3^at Beebe*^6:30 p.m.

Oct. 8^Alma*^6:30 p.m.

Oct. 10^at Greenwood*^6:30 p.m.

Oct. 12^at Conway Tournament^TBA

Oct. 15^Vilonia*^6 p.m.

Oct. 17^at LR Christian*^6 p.m.

Oct. 22^at Greenbrier*^6 p.m.

Oct. 24^Russellville*^6:30 p.m.

Oct. 28-30^5A State Tournament^TBA

Nov. 2^5A State Finals in Hot Springs^TBA

* 5A-West Conference match

% Arkansas Activities Association benefit game

Siloam Springs ninth-grade volleyball

2019 schedule

Date^Opponent^Time

Aug. 19^Maroon and Gray^5:30 p.m.

Aug. 26^at Huntsville^5 p.m.

Aug. 27^at Springdale George^7 p.m.

Aug. 29^Bentonville^4:30 p.m.

Sept. 5^Springdale Lakeside^7 p.m.

Sept. 10^at Rogers^5 p.m.

Sept. 12^Rogers Heritage^4:30 p.m.

Sept. 14^at Springdale Spikefest^TBA

Sept. 17^Bentonville West^4:30 p.m.

Sept. 19^at Fayetteville Purple^5 p.m.

Sept. 23^at Shiloh Christian^4:30 p.m.

Sept. 24^Bentonville^4:30 p.m.

Sept. 26^Springdale George^4:30 p.m.

Oct. 1^Fayetteville White^4:30 p.m.

Oct. 3^Springdale Central^4:30 p.m.

Oct. 5^at Alma Tournament^TBA

Oct. 8^at Springdale Lakeside^7 p.m.

Oct. 10^at Fayetteville White^5 p.m.

Oct. 15^at Springdale Southwest^5 p.m.

Oct. 17^at Bentonville West^5 p.m.

Oct. 24^at Rogers Heritage^5 p.m.

Siloam Springs eighth-grade volleyball

2019 schedule

Date^Opponent^Time (B/A)

Aug. 27^Bentonville Washington^4:30/6:30 p.m.

Sept. 3^Springdale Southwest^4:30/6:30 p.m.

Sept. 4^Bentonville Fulbright^4:30/5:30 p.m.

Sept. 5^Springdale Lakeside^4:30/5:30 p.m.

Sept. 9^at Bentonville Lincoln^4:30/5:30 p.m.

Sept. 10^at Fayetteville Woodland^4:30/5:30 p.m.

Sept. 17^at Rogers Oakdale^4:30/5:30 p.m.

Sept. 23^Rogers Lingle^4:30/5:30 p.m.

Sept. 24^Rogers Elmwood^4:30/5:30 p.m.

Sept. 30^Springdale George^4:30/5:30 p.m.

Oct. 1^at Rogers Kirksey^4:30/5:30 p.m.

Oct. 7^Springdale Central^4:30/5:30 p.m.

Oct. 8^at Springdale Lakeside^4:30/5:30 p.m.

Oct. 14^at Fayetteville Ramay^4:30/5:30 p.m.

Oct. 15^at Springdale Southwest^4:30/5:30 p.m.

Oct. 21^at Rogers Lingle^4:30/5:30 p.m.

Siloam Springs seventh-grade volleyball

2019 schedule

Date^Opponent^Time (B/A)

Aug. 27^Bentonville Washington^4:30/6:30 p.m.

Sept. 3^Springdale Tyson^4:30/6:30 p.m.

Sept. 4^Bentonville Fulbright^4:30/5:30 p.m.

Sept. 5^Springdale Sonora^4:30/5:30 p.m.

Sept. 9^at Bentonville Lincoln^4:30/5:30 p.m.

Sept. 10^at Fayetteville Woodland^4:30/5:30 p.m.

Sept. 17^at Rogers Oakdale^4:30/5:30 p.m.

Sept. 23^Rogers Lingle^4:30/5:30 p.m.

Sept. 24^Rogers Elmwood^4:30/5:30 p.m.

Sept. 30^Springdale Kelly^4:30/5:30 p.m.

Oct. 1^at Rogers Kirksey^4:30/5:30 p.m.

Oct. 7^Springdale Hellstern^4:30/5:30 p.m.

Oct. 8^at Springdale Sonora^4:30/5:30 p.m.

Oct. 14^at Fayetteville Ramay^4:30/5:30 p.m.

Oct. 15^at Springdale Tyson^4:30/5:30 p.m.

Oct. 21^at Rogers Lingle^4:30/5:30 p.m.

Siloam Springs cross country

2019 schedule

Date^Event^Time

Sept. 7^Fort Smith Invitational^TBA

Sept. 14^Siloam Springs Invitational^9 a.m.

Sept. 21^Be Your Best (N. Little Rock)^9 a.m.

Sept. 28^Berryville Invitational^9:30 a.m.

Oct. 5^Chile Pepper XC Festival^11 a.m.

Oct. 10^Greenwood Invitational^4 p.m.

Oct. 15^Prairie Grove Invitational^9:30 a.m.

Oct. 22^Huntsville Invitational^3:30 p.m.

Oct. 29^5A-West Meet at Vilonia^3:30 p.m.

Nov. 9^5A State Meet^10 a.m.

Nov. 16^Ark-Okla. All-Star Meet^TBA

Siloam Springs golf

2019 schedule

Date^Opponent^Time

^Location

Aug. 5-6^Ultimate Autogroup Tournament^TBA

^Big Creek Golf and Country Club, Mountain Home

Aug. 12^at Rogers^TBA

^Lost Springs Golf & Athletic Club, Rogers

Aug. 15^at Alma^1 p.m.

^River Valley Golf Course, Alma

Aug. 19^Chambers Bank Red Dog Invitational^9 a.m.

^Springdale Country Club

Aug. 22^at Rogers Heritage^3:30 p.m.

^Prairie Creek Country Club, Rogers

Aug. 26^Alma^3 p.m.

^Siloam Springs Country Club

Aug. 28^Springdale, Greenwood^3 p.m.

^Siloam Springs Country Club

Sept. 4^at Springdale Har-Ber^10 a.m.

^The Creeks Golf & RV Resort, Cave Springs

Sept. 5^at Harrison^1 p.m.

^Harrison Country Club

Sept. 9^Springdale Har-Ber, Rogers Heritage^3 p.m.

^Siloam Springs Country Club

Sept. 12^at Greenwood^10 a.m.

^Ben Geren Golf Course, Fort Smith

Sept. 18^Bentonville West^3 p.m.

^Siloam Springs Country Club

Sept. 19^at Bentonville^3:30 p.m.

^Bella Vista Country Club

Sept. 23^5A-West Conference Tournament^TBA

^Ben Geren Golf Course, Fort Smith

Oct. 1^5A Girls State Tournament^TBA

^Paragould Country Club

Oct. 8^5A Boys State Tournament^TBA

^Glenwood Country Club

