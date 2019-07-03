The Siloam Springs Herald-Leader won 24 awards, including first place in general excellence in the medium weeklies category, in the 2019 Arkansas Press Association's Better Newspaper Contest.

Of the Herald-Leader's 24 awards, eight were first place.

The awards were announced on June 29 at the Arkansas Press Association's Superconvention in Hot Springs. The awards were earned from newspapers published in the 2018 calendar year.

A total of 14 daily newspapers submitted 633 entries and 25 weekly newspapers submitted 946 entries in the categories of smaller weeklies, medium weeklies and larger weeklies. The competition was judged by members of the North Carolina Press Association.

The Herald-Leader received the following awards.

First place awards:

• Feature story -- "Schroder's Ring Completes Journey" by Janelle Jessen

• In-depth series reporting -- Rodeo land issue by Mike Capshaw, Janelle Jessen and Hunter McFerrin

• Sports news story -- "Forever 21" by Graham Thomas

• Headline writing -- "Getting the Best of Bos Worlds" by Graham Thomas and Eric Burney

• Best Front Page

• Coverage of tourism -- Janelle Jessen

• Coverage of health/medical -- Janelle Jessen.

Second place awards:

• Best beat reporter -- Graham Thomas

• Sports news story -- "District names next football coach" by Mike Capshaw

• Single feature photograph -- "Library reveals new butterfly mural" by Janelle Jessen

• Picture page/photo essay -- "Chalk it up" by Janelle Jessen and Eric Burney

• Coverage of agriculture -- Herald-Leader staff.

Third place awards:

• Best beat reporter -- Janelle Jessen

• Sports feature story -- "Winning has a nice ring to it," by Graham Thomas

• Sports column -- "Lewis gone but she won't be forgotten," by Graham Thomas

• Headline writing -- "Give 'Em Five," by Graham Thomas

• Single feature photo -- "McCords feature" by Janelle Jessen

• Coverage of education -- Janelle Jessen and Graham Thomas.

Honorable mention

• Feature story -- "Hard work the weight," by Janelle Jessen

• Sports feature story -- "Four seniors like family" by Graham Thomas

• General interest column -- "Save our beer?" by Devin Houston

• Single sports action photograph -- "Baseball upends Alma," by Graham Thomas

• Picture page/photo essay -- "Bingo" by Janelle Jessen and Eric Burney.

General News on 07/03/2019