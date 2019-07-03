John Brown University Sports Information Office placed first in three out of 15 categories at the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics-Sports Information Directors Association (NAIA-SIDA) Publications & Media Contest. The categories the university placed in were for game-day programs, publicity video and infographics (events/accolades/breaking news).

The first place video was a publicity video to hype the debut of JBU's mascot makeover of Regal the Eagle. The infographic category winner announced the 1,000 career point milestone of senior Jake Caudle.

JBU also received seventh place in the website category for JBUathletics.com. JBU entered four out of 15 categories.

Nick Robinson has been the JBU director of sports information since 2012 and serves as the primary media contact, in addition to overseeing all athletic communication and promotion for all nine JBU intercollegiate athletic programs. His scope of duties includes overseeing the live broadcasts of home athletic events, statistical reporting to the NAIA national office, promotion on social media, assisting in game-day management, production of programs and materials, and constant updates and improvements to JBUathletics.com.

"I am very proud of Nick and his excellent work in promoting John Brown University Athletics through print, social media and web," Robyn Daugherty, director of athletics said. "He is adamant about quality, professionalism and excellence in his work, and spends many hours researching what others are doing around the nation in NCAA I, II, III and NAIA. He has a plethora of ideas and loves being able to use them to showcase our student-athletes. To receive recognition in all four categories we submitted nominations, and be awarded 1st place in three of them, shows the quality of work being produced in JBU Sports Information."

