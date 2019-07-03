Four Siloam Springs students were among the 2,338 graduates who earned degrees from Arkansas Tech University's Russellville campus during the 2018-19 academic year.

The total number of graduates from the campus in Russellville include those who earned certificates as well as associate, bachelor, master, educational specialist and doctoral degrees.

The local graduates were:

• Austin Alan Comiskey, Bachelor of Professional Studies

• Daniel Omar Gomez, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration and Associate of Arts

• Sierra Klutts, Bachelor of Music Education

• Melanie Dawn Maldonado, Master of Arts.

General News on 07/03/2019