The numbers of visitors to emergency rooms explode in the few weeks before and after Independence Day. During National Fireworks Safety Month -- June through July 4, help ensure your child's safety by educating him or her about the dangers of fireworks and practicing fireworks safety.

Safety first

In 2010, approximately 8,600 visits to emergency rooms were because of fireworks-related injuries. Forty states allow the use of C-class fireworks, but check with your local police department for specific regulations in your area.

The safest way to enjoy fireworks is to attend an event presented by trained professionals. If fireworks are an irreplaceable part of your celebration, practice these tips from the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission to minimize the risk of injury:

• Have a bucket of water and hose on hand, dowsing each spent firework before discarding.

• Keep unused fireworks away from the staging area, but not in your pocket -- friction could cause one to ignite.

• Light fireworks one at a time with no body part directly over the firework.

• Never re-light failed fireworks.

• Set fireworks off outside only, aiming away from dry leaves, grass, homes or spectators.

• Store fireworks in a cool, dry place or according to specific instructions.

• Young children should never be allowed to play with fireworks, and older children should be closely supervised by adults.

First aid for burns

Children are at risk for burns from a number of sources, including scalds from steam, hot foods and beverages and hot water, contact with fire or fireworks, hot objects, chemicals and electrical equipment, and exposure to the sun. First-degree burns -- the least severe, causing damage to only the first layer of skin -- can be treated at home.

• After separating the child from heat source, remove any clothing from the burned area.

• Avoid home remedies that can make the burn worse, such as applying butter, grease or powder.

• Give your child an appropriate dose of acetaminophen or ibuprofen to relieve pain.

• Run cool water or hold a cold compress on the burn for three to five minutes.

• Apply aloe gel to the burn throughout the day.

If your child has second- or third-degree burns, call 911. While you wait for emergency medical personnel, perform first-degree first aid and pour cool water on the wound for up to five minutes and cover with a clean dry cloth.

