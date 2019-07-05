WATTS, Okla. -- Grand River Dam Authority Police have identified the body found in the Illinois River on Saturday as Chelsea Ophelia Escobedo, 30, of Summers.

Escobedo's body was discovered just west of the Oklahoma 59 bridge over the river near Watts by a group of people floating the river, according to a press release from the authority police.

Escobedo was taken to the Oklahoma State Medical Examiner's Office in Tulsa. The results of a toxicology report are pending and cause of death has yet to be determined, according to the press release.

