Planning commissioners are slated to review two preliminary plan development permits and one rezoning development permit during their meeting Tuesday.

The first preliminary plat development permit is for 3901 E. Kenwood St. by Steele Development Inc. and Springston Construction LLC. The second for the 3000 Block of E. Kenwood Street by Bar and Shield Development LLC.

The rezoning development permit is to rezone the 3000 Block of E. Kenwood Street from an agricultural area to a residential area. The permit was submitted by Bar and Shield Development LLC.

If approved, all permits will go to the city's board of directors during their Aug. 6 meeting.

Commissioners are also expected to hear a staff-approved, lot split development permit for the 19000 Block of Shinn Springs Road by Joseph and Brenda Huss.

