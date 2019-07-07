The city's board of directors reviewed a preliminary plan for how to move forward with maintenance and management of City Lake prior to its meeting Tuesday. According to city staff, the plan will "provide guidelines that assist with protecting and conserving the environment, wildlife, landscape and ecology of City Lake.

Joe Woolbright, director of the Ozark Ecological Restoration Incorporation, and Dr. Amy Smith, owner of SEARCH (Smith Environmental Research Consulting House) and former city director, both worked to assist the city, pro bono, in compiling the plan.

Don Clark, director of community development, said the plan will come back to the board as a resolution after further details of the plan have been hashed out, like the need for herbicide to manage invasive species or prescribed burns to manage plant life.

Woolbright said from his experience, a prescribed burn in its first year could cost the city up to $9,000. Some areas don't need to be managed but every three years, and each subsequent burn could be expected to cost $5,000.

City staff is working to find grants that will aid in paying for the maintenance of City Lake.

