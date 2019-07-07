The fifth annual Sooner Athletic Conference Commissioner's Honor Roll was released on Tuesday, July 2, and a record 92 John Brown University student-athletes -- more than 70 percent of those eligible -- qualified for the list.

To be eligible for the SAC Commissioner's Honor Roll, student-athletes must maintain a minimum 3.0 GPA during the previous academic year (two semesters).

"I am so proud of our student-athletes and their commitment to excellence in the classroom," said Robyn Daugherty, director of athletics. "In a world where athletic performance overshadows academic achievement, it is exciting to me to see over 70 percent of our student-athletes at a 3.0 or higher, especially at an institution where academics are very challenging."

Men's cross country paced all men's squads by placing 92 percent of eligible student-athletes on the list, while women's cross country landed 86 percent of its roster on the list. Women's soccer boasted the most student-athletes with 18. Seven of JBU's nine intercollegiate programs placed more than 50 percent of its student-athletes on the roll.

Twenty-three freshman earned the academic accolades in their first year of competition, while 49 John Brown honorees were selected for a consecutive academic year (53 percent).

In the award's first year (2015), the Golden Eagles boasted 77 honorees. For the next two years, John Brown featured 91 and in 2017-18 accumulated 86 selections.

The Commissioner's Honor Roll is presented by Cypress Risk Management, an Omaha, Neb., based insurance agency that specializes in providing customized solutions for collegiate student health and athletic accident insurance. The organization currently insures over 500,000 students nationwide and is already engaged with several other NAIA conferences in similar type of partnerships. Cypress Risk Managements' partnership with the SAC gives it exclusive sponsorship to the newly-founded awards program that covers the 13 men's and women's NAIA-sanctioned sports the conference offers.

Sooner Athletic Conference Commissioner's Honor Roll

Name^Sport^Class^Hometown

Quintin Bailey^Men's basketball^Junior^Stratford, New Zealand

Braden Bayless^Men's basketball^Redshirt Freshman^Tulsa, Okla.

Josh Bowling*^Men's basketball^Senior^Detroit, Mich.

Jake Caudle*^Men's basketball^Senior^Bentonville

Rokas Grabliauskas^Men's basketball^Sophomore^Kaunas, Lithuania

Luke Harper^Men's basketball^Freshman^Plano, Texas

Desmond Kennedy^Men's basketball^Junior^Dallas

Ira Perrier^Men's basketball^Freshman^Brighton, England

Benjamin Smith*^Men's basketball^Senior^Bentonville

Jacob Benjamin*^Men's cross country^Senior^Salem, Ore.

Matthew Bloom*^Men's cross country^Sophomore^Wichita, Kan.

Eathan Devine*^Men's cross country^Sophomore^Bryant

Michael Games*^Men's cross country^Senior^North Little Rock

Ryan Knight^Men's cross country^Freshman^Tumwater, Wash.

Ben Martin*^Men's cross country^Sophomore^Wichita, Kan.

Nathan Pearson*^Men's cross country^Junior^Tulsa, Okla.

Clay Popkess^Men's cross country^Freshman^Wister, Okla.

Ethan Stafford*^Men's cross country^Junior^Carl Junction, Mo.

Jacob Synek*^Men's cross country^Senior^Leawood, Kan.

Josh Uzelac*^Men's cross country^Senior^Springdale

Nate Wertjes*^Men's cross country^Junior^Tumwater, Wash.

Axel Betancourt^Men's soccer^Senior^Houston

Samuel Estrada^Men's soccer^Sophomore^San Salvador, El Salvador

Conner Haney*^Men's soccer^Senior^Spring, Texas

Micah Herrmann^Men's soccer^Freshman^Stillwater, Okla.

Jens Keemers^Men's soccer^Freshman^Overijssel, Netherlands

James Pollard*^Men's soccer^Senior^Siloam Springs

Collin Smith*^Men's soccer^Senior^Houston

Ryan Smith*^Men's soccer^Junior^Houston

Santiago Vanegas*^Men's soccer^Senior Rionegro, Colombia

Ryan Williams*^Men's soccer^Senior^Mililani, Hawaii

Britt Wisener*^Men's soccer^Senior^Houston

Mitchell Berry^Men's tennis^Sophomore^Springdale

Cade Cox^Men's tennis^Sophomore^Claremore, Okla.

Noah Frederick^Men's tennis^Sophomore^Topeka, Kan.

Nathan Kuykendall^Men's tennis^Senior^Claremore, Okla.

Matthew Minner^Men's tennis^Senior^Conway

Jordan Scoggins^Men's tennis^Junior^Prosper, Texas

Logan Wheeler^Men's tennis^Freshman^Bixby, Okla.

Woody Woodring^Men's tennis^Freshman^Fort Smith

Maddie Altman^Women's basketball^Freshman^Littleton, Colo.

Sierra Bailey^Women's basketball^Freshman^Alma

Baily Cameron^Women's basketball^Senior^Siloam Springs

Karina Chandra*^Women's basketball^Senior^Brisbane, Australia

Taylor Fergen*^Women's basketball^Sophomore^Republic, Mo.

Preslea Lawson^Women's basketball^Senior^Southwest City, Mo.

Jordan Martin*^Women's basketball^Junior^Bentonville

K.J. Roh*^Women's basketball^Junior^Lincoln, Neb.

Ally Teague*^Women's basketball^Junior^Berryville

Emilie Asbeck^Women's cross country^Senior^Ozark

Elizabeth Brownell^Women's cross country^Sophomore^Hiawatha, Iowa

Molly Brownell^Women's cross country^Junior^Hiawatha, Iowa

Rebecca Chamberlain^Women's cross country^Freshman^Evergreen, Colo.

Morgan Evans^Women's cross country^Junior^McKinney, Texas

Hannah Fiser*^Women's cross country^Senior^Little Rock

Erin Green*^Women's cross country^Senior^Edmond, Okla.

Olivia Lisle^Women's cross country^Freshman^Springdale

Allika Pearson^Women's cross country^Freshman^Siloam Springs

Reagan Roth*^Women's cross country^Senior^Edmond, Okla.

Rachel Thompson^Women's cross country^Freshman^Siloam Springs

Kylie Tucker*^Women's cross country^Senior^Kansas City, Mo.

Natalie Aycock*^Women's soccer^Sophomore^Edmond, Okla.

Maggie Bailey^Women's soccer^Freshman^Wheaton, Ill.

Katherine Haar*^Women's soccer^Junior^Denver, Colo.

Melody Hagen*^Women's soccer^Senior^North Richland Hills, Texas

Kristen Howell*^Women's soccer^Junior^Little Rock

Kathryn Huff*^Women's soccer^Junior Edmond, Okla.

Sarah Hughes*^Women's soccer^Junior^Albuquerque, N.M.

Emily Jordan*^Women's soccer^Sophomore^Republic, Mo.

Meghan Kennedy^Women's soccer^Freshman^Siloam Springs

Paige Kula*^Women's soccer^Sophomore^Highlands Ranch, Colo.

Caitlyn Logan*^Women's soccer^Sophomore^Charlotte, N.C.

Alair Love^Women's soccer^Freshman^Topeka, Kan.

Grace McKinney*^Women's soccer^Sophomore^Tulsa, Okla.

Sienna Nealon*^Women's soccer^Sophomore^Windsor, Calif.

Annika Pollard*^Women's soccer^Senior^Siloam Springs

Jastin Redman*^Women's soccer^Senior^Littleton, Colo.

Anna Schuchardt*^Women's soccer^Sophomore^Leawood, Kan.

Hannah Sweaney*^Women's soccer^Junior^Springfield, Mo.

Jadyn Engel^Women's tennis^Freshman^Ozark, Mo.

Julia McNeill^Women's tennis^Junior^St. Louis

Sydney Smith^Women's tennis^Freshman^Colorado Springs, Colo.

Megan Beck*^Volleyball^Junior^Frisco, Texas

Elizabeth Buccheri*^Volleyball^Junior^Springdale

Carrie Ciesla^Volleyball^Freshman^Greenwood

Lindsey Clark*^Volleyball^Junior^Plano, Texas

Taylor Glover*^Volleyball^Sophomore^Grapevine, Texas

Jenna Lowery^Volleyball^Freshman^Paris

Kinzee Mayo^Volleyball^Junior^Anthony, Kan.

Elizabeth Parrish^Volleyball^Freshman^Ozark, Mo.

Bailey Sager*^Volleyball^Senior^Platte City, Mo.

Jaden Williams^Volleyball^Sophomore^Springdale

* Denotes repeat selection

Sports on 07/07/2019