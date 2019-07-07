The fifth annual Sooner Athletic Conference Commissioner's Honor Roll was released on Tuesday, July 2, and a record 92 John Brown University student-athletes -- more than 70 percent of those eligible -- qualified for the list.
To be eligible for the SAC Commissioner's Honor Roll, student-athletes must maintain a minimum 3.0 GPA during the previous academic year (two semesters).
"I am so proud of our student-athletes and their commitment to excellence in the classroom," said Robyn Daugherty, director of athletics. "In a world where athletic performance overshadows academic achievement, it is exciting to me to see over 70 percent of our student-athletes at a 3.0 or higher, especially at an institution where academics are very challenging."
Men's cross country paced all men's squads by placing 92 percent of eligible student-athletes on the list, while women's cross country landed 86 percent of its roster on the list. Women's soccer boasted the most student-athletes with 18. Seven of JBU's nine intercollegiate programs placed more than 50 percent of its student-athletes on the roll.
Twenty-three freshman earned the academic accolades in their first year of competition, while 49 John Brown honorees were selected for a consecutive academic year (53 percent).
In the award's first year (2015), the Golden Eagles boasted 77 honorees. For the next two years, John Brown featured 91 and in 2017-18 accumulated 86 selections.
The Commissioner's Honor Roll is presented by Cypress Risk Management, an Omaha, Neb., based insurance agency that specializes in providing customized solutions for collegiate student health and athletic accident insurance. The organization currently insures over 500,000 students nationwide and is already engaged with several other NAIA conferences in similar type of partnerships. Cypress Risk Managements' partnership with the SAC gives it exclusive sponsorship to the newly-founded awards program that covers the 13 men's and women's NAIA-sanctioned sports the conference offers.
Sooner Athletic Conference Commissioner's Honor Roll
Name^Sport^Class^Hometown
Quintin Bailey^Men's basketball^Junior^Stratford, New Zealand
Braden Bayless^Men's basketball^Redshirt Freshman^Tulsa, Okla.
Josh Bowling*^Men's basketball^Senior^Detroit, Mich.
Jake Caudle*^Men's basketball^Senior^Bentonville
Rokas Grabliauskas^Men's basketball^Sophomore^Kaunas, Lithuania
Luke Harper^Men's basketball^Freshman^Plano, Texas
Desmond Kennedy^Men's basketball^Junior^Dallas
Ira Perrier^Men's basketball^Freshman^Brighton, England
Benjamin Smith*^Men's basketball^Senior^Bentonville
Jacob Benjamin*^Men's cross country^Senior^Salem, Ore.
Matthew Bloom*^Men's cross country^Sophomore^Wichita, Kan.
Eathan Devine*^Men's cross country^Sophomore^Bryant
Michael Games*^Men's cross country^Senior^North Little Rock
Ryan Knight^Men's cross country^Freshman^Tumwater, Wash.
Ben Martin*^Men's cross country^Sophomore^Wichita, Kan.
Nathan Pearson*^Men's cross country^Junior^Tulsa, Okla.
Clay Popkess^Men's cross country^Freshman^Wister, Okla.
Ethan Stafford*^Men's cross country^Junior^Carl Junction, Mo.
Jacob Synek*^Men's cross country^Senior^Leawood, Kan.
Josh Uzelac*^Men's cross country^Senior^Springdale
Nate Wertjes*^Men's cross country^Junior^Tumwater, Wash.
Axel Betancourt^Men's soccer^Senior^Houston
Samuel Estrada^Men's soccer^Sophomore^San Salvador, El Salvador
Conner Haney*^Men's soccer^Senior^Spring, Texas
Micah Herrmann^Men's soccer^Freshman^Stillwater, Okla.
Jens Keemers^Men's soccer^Freshman^Overijssel, Netherlands
James Pollard*^Men's soccer^Senior^Siloam Springs
Collin Smith*^Men's soccer^Senior^Houston
Ryan Smith*^Men's soccer^Junior^Houston
Santiago Vanegas*^Men's soccer^Senior Rionegro, Colombia
Ryan Williams*^Men's soccer^Senior^Mililani, Hawaii
Britt Wisener*^Men's soccer^Senior^Houston
Mitchell Berry^Men's tennis^Sophomore^Springdale
Cade Cox^Men's tennis^Sophomore^Claremore, Okla.
Noah Frederick^Men's tennis^Sophomore^Topeka, Kan.
Nathan Kuykendall^Men's tennis^Senior^Claremore, Okla.
Matthew Minner^Men's tennis^Senior^Conway
Jordan Scoggins^Men's tennis^Junior^Prosper, Texas
Logan Wheeler^Men's tennis^Freshman^Bixby, Okla.
Woody Woodring^Men's tennis^Freshman^Fort Smith
Maddie Altman^Women's basketball^Freshman^Littleton, Colo.
Sierra Bailey^Women's basketball^Freshman^Alma
Baily Cameron^Women's basketball^Senior^Siloam Springs
Karina Chandra*^Women's basketball^Senior^Brisbane, Australia
Taylor Fergen*^Women's basketball^Sophomore^Republic, Mo.
Preslea Lawson^Women's basketball^Senior^Southwest City, Mo.
Jordan Martin*^Women's basketball^Junior^Bentonville
K.J. Roh*^Women's basketball^Junior^Lincoln, Neb.
Ally Teague*^Women's basketball^Junior^Berryville
Emilie Asbeck^Women's cross country^Senior^Ozark
Elizabeth Brownell^Women's cross country^Sophomore^Hiawatha, Iowa
Molly Brownell^Women's cross country^Junior^Hiawatha, Iowa
Rebecca Chamberlain^Women's cross country^Freshman^Evergreen, Colo.
Morgan Evans^Women's cross country^Junior^McKinney, Texas
Hannah Fiser*^Women's cross country^Senior^Little Rock
Erin Green*^Women's cross country^Senior^Edmond, Okla.
Olivia Lisle^Women's cross country^Freshman^Springdale
Allika Pearson^Women's cross country^Freshman^Siloam Springs
Reagan Roth*^Women's cross country^Senior^Edmond, Okla.
Rachel Thompson^Women's cross country^Freshman^Siloam Springs
Kylie Tucker*^Women's cross country^Senior^Kansas City, Mo.
Natalie Aycock*^Women's soccer^Sophomore^Edmond, Okla.
Maggie Bailey^Women's soccer^Freshman^Wheaton, Ill.
Katherine Haar*^Women's soccer^Junior^Denver, Colo.
Melody Hagen*^Women's soccer^Senior^North Richland Hills, Texas
Kristen Howell*^Women's soccer^Junior^Little Rock
Kathryn Huff*^Women's soccer^Junior Edmond, Okla.
Sarah Hughes*^Women's soccer^Junior^Albuquerque, N.M.
Emily Jordan*^Women's soccer^Sophomore^Republic, Mo.
Meghan Kennedy^Women's soccer^Freshman^Siloam Springs
Paige Kula*^Women's soccer^Sophomore^Highlands Ranch, Colo.
Caitlyn Logan*^Women's soccer^Sophomore^Charlotte, N.C.
Alair Love^Women's soccer^Freshman^Topeka, Kan.
Grace McKinney*^Women's soccer^Sophomore^Tulsa, Okla.
Sienna Nealon*^Women's soccer^Sophomore^Windsor, Calif.
Annika Pollard*^Women's soccer^Senior^Siloam Springs
Jastin Redman*^Women's soccer^Senior^Littleton, Colo.
Anna Schuchardt*^Women's soccer^Sophomore^Leawood, Kan.
Hannah Sweaney*^Women's soccer^Junior^Springfield, Mo.
Jadyn Engel^Women's tennis^Freshman^Ozark, Mo.
Julia McNeill^Women's tennis^Junior^St. Louis
Sydney Smith^Women's tennis^Freshman^Colorado Springs, Colo.
Megan Beck*^Volleyball^Junior^Frisco, Texas
Elizabeth Buccheri*^Volleyball^Junior^Springdale
Carrie Ciesla^Volleyball^Freshman^Greenwood
Lindsey Clark*^Volleyball^Junior^Plano, Texas
Taylor Glover*^Volleyball^Sophomore^Grapevine, Texas
Jenna Lowery^Volleyball^Freshman^Paris
Kinzee Mayo^Volleyball^Junior^Anthony, Kan.
Elizabeth Parrish^Volleyball^Freshman^Ozark, Mo.
Bailey Sager*^Volleyball^Senior^Platte City, Mo.
Jaden Williams^Volleyball^Sophomore^Springdale
* Denotes repeat selection
Print Headline: JBU lands 92 athletes on SAC Commissioner's Honor Roll