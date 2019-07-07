Truman Dwain Gregory

Truman Dwain Gregory, 79, of Decatur, Ark., died June 28, 2019, in Gravette, Ark.

He was born April 11, 1940, in Fayetteville, Ark., to Samuel Henry Gregory and Ora Faye Gregory Dancer. He lived most of his life in Northwest Arkansas and Kansas, Okla. He graduated from Kansas High School in 1959. He married Linda Lattimer on Aug. 12, 1961, in Noel, Mo. He worked at Gravette Ready Mix for many years, and then went to work for Southwest City Ready Mix, before he retired. Truman was an avid deer hunter and coon hunter.

He was preceded in death by parents; stepdad, Bruce Dancer; and three brothers, Hank Henry Gregory, Willard Dale Gregory and Michael Lynn Gregory.

He is survived by his wife; four children, Donna Sue Lawson and husband Jamie of Gravette, Tammy Clark and husband Jimmy of Gentry, Ark., Michael Dwain Gregory and wife Wanda of Decatur, and Sierra Alyse Gregory of Decatur; four grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; a brother, Larry "Pete" Gregory of Watts, Okla.; and four sisters, Jamie Gregory Eldridge of Springdale, Ark., Norma Gregory Patterson of Springdale, Sammie Lou Fletcher of Camden, Ark., and Marsha Gregory Davidson of Colcord, Okla.

Funeral services were July 6, 2019, at Wasson Funeral Home in Siloam Springs, with Mark Rotramel officiating. Burial was at Decatur Cemetery.

Charlotte "LeAnn" Guthrie

Charlotte "LeAnn" Guthrie, 62, of Gentry, Ark., died July 2, 2019, at the Circle of Life Hospice Home in Springdale, Ark.

She was born on Aug. 13, 1956, in Gravette, Ark., to Woodrow McCain and Betty Holt-McCain. She married Floyd Guthrie. She enjoyed spending time on their farm, looking at real estate for fun, rescuing any dog or cat she came across, and spending time with grandchildren and family.

She was preceded in death by her husband in 2017.

She is survived by three sons, Tyler Vernon and wife Charli of Gentry, Kevin Sisco and wife Michelle of West Fork, Ark., and Brian Sisco and wife Kelly of Little Flock, Ark.; and seven grandchildren.

Graveside services took place on July 5, 2019, at the Gentry Cemetery.

Anne Louise Goad Roller

Anne Louise Goad Roller, 80 of Siloam Springs, Ark., died July 2, 2019, at Holton, Kan.

She was born April 1, 1939, in Bradford, Ark., to Louie and Bessie Goad. She married David Roller in March of 1967 in Siloam Springs. They raised seven children in this area. She worked for a number of years for Woodland Manor Nursing Home and Simmons Industries. She was a beloved wife and mother.

She was preceded in death by her sons, Mike Miller and Joe Roller; a grandchild, Zachariah Haar; a great-grandchild, Samantha Woods; sisters, Lola Winningham, Ola Gibson and Catherine Shrader; and brothers, Calvin Goad and Orval Goad.

She is survived by her husband, of the home; children, Nancy Williams and husband David of Pea Ridge, Ark., Jimmy Miller and wife JoAnne of Minco, Okla., Reba Haar of Keller, Texas, Melissa Morse and husband Tim of Holton, Kan., and Rachelle Renfroe and husband John of Siloam Springs,; 14 grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren.

Funeral services were July 6, 2019, at Wasson Memorial Chapel in Siloam Springs, with burial following at Dickson Cemetery, Cherokee City, Ark.

Janice Carroll Stellmon

Janice Carroll Stellmon, 80, of Siloam Springs, Ark., died at her home on July 3, 2019.

She was born in San Angelo, Texas, on July 5, 1938, to Hoyt Carroll and Doris Everett Carroll. She married Frank Dee Stellmon. She had worked for the 1st National Bank as a bookkeeper. She enjoyed crafts and collectibles, painting and going to thrift stores. She was of the Baptist faith.

She was preceded in death by her husband in 2015.

She is survived by a daughter, Julee Stellmon of Siloam Springs; a son, Henry Stellmon of Siloam Springs; a brother, Bill E. Carroll of Mustang, Okla.; a sister, Eloise Valouch of Noble, Okla.; two grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.

