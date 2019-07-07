The city's board of directors approved and adopted an amendment to the city's municipal code at Tuesday's meeting that allows for Sunday sales of beer.

The amendment now allows small breweries, nano breweries and microbrewery restaurants operating in accordance with state law to sell "beer, malt beverages, and hard cider for off-premise consumption on any day of the week during all legal operating hours."

The ordinance will go into effect 30 days after it's been published in a newspaper, City Administrator Phillip Patterson said.

City staff expects the increased sales will generate an increased sales tax revenue. According to the amendment, anyone found violating it will be subject to a fine between $50 and $100.

"This will give our business a chance to compete on a level playing field with the rest of the breweries in the state," said Casey Lettelier, co-owner of Ivory Bill Brewing Co. "We have been the only exception to the rule and we appreciate the city giving us a chance to be competitive with the rest of our fellow breweries. We're excited to see how this helps with tourists, both from Oklahoma and the corridor who are visiting on Sundays. We appreciate this chance to help contribute to tourism of downtown Siloam Springs."

The board also approved a resolution authorizing a preliminary plat development permit for 1600 Villa View Drive for the Moon Ridge Subdivision. The project area is 18.81 acres and will create 15 single-family lots, one of which already contains a single-family residence. The planning commission reviewed the development during its June 11 meeting, and a citizen asked for a 50-foot-wide green space buffer be required on the west side of the development.

Robbie and Brett Castleman, of Savannah Lane, addressed directors and requested Villa View be widened to repair congestion problems and give local bikers and walkers a greater sense of security. The width of the street is dangerous, the Castlemans said, and this development is a time to bring attention back to Villa View and the "concerns the road creates."

"It needs to be widened for the good of the community," Robbie Castleman said.

Carl Mounger, planning commissioner, addressed the board as a citizen, saying the road would be an ideal place to include a large speed bump.

Mindy Hunt, Ward 1, said she received calls and emails from about five of her constituents expressing their concerns around Villa View.

During board discussion, Hunt reviewed history of the project and noted the application was originally withdrawn in October and refiled in April. For both the October and May planning commission meetings, residents were notified of their opportunity to present comments to both the planning commission and board of directors, as is required, Hunt said. One resident took advantage of that May opportunity, compared to the close to 30 residents who took advantage of that time in October. Hunt said residents weren't aware of the fact their complaints would need to be brought again when the application was refiled in April.

Hunt moved to table the discussion concerning Villa View to the July 16 board meeting, saying she wanted to give her constituents enough time to attend a meeting and voice their concerns to the city board. The motion died when no other director seconded it.

Director Bob Coleman, at large, asked City Administrator Phillip Patterson if the preview of the board's July 2 meeting in the Sunday, June 30, edition of the Siloam Springs Herald-Leader was enough notice for residents to attend the meeting.

Director Carol Smiley said that if residents addressed the board, directors wouldn't be able to hear what wasn't already presented to the planning commission and the issue would have to go back to the planning commission.

Patterson noted Villa View repairs are a part of the maintenance plan of the city's Master Street Plan.

Director Brad Burns, Ward 2, encouraged residents to attend meetings about issues that they're passionate about.

"When you look at the aerial view and the design of Moon Ridge Addition, it fits into everything that already exists in this area," Burns said. "This is still a fairly small town and people know what's going on. You have to take time out of your day, if you're passionate about something, to send an email, show up at a board meeting and follow the process."

In other business, the board:

• Considered a public comment by Martha Straylee of 1901 W. Jefferson St. concerning the flooding of her home from the June 23 storms. Straylee said the damage her home sustained was because the drainage easement behind her house hasn't been properly maintained by the city and thus caused her to lose a potential buyer for the $135,000 property. City Administrator Phillip Patterson said he is working with city staff to resolve the issue and staff are planning on having a meeting with neighbors when staff knows for certain the project will move forward. Straylee requested the city provide flood insurance to prevent future damage; Patterson said the city is not responsible for providing flood insurance for private property owners.

• Approved a consulting contract between the Siloam Springs Police Department and Buford Goff and Associates for $75,000. The move comes after the board approved a city ordinance on March 5 for the purchase of a public safety simulcast radio system for $1,781,515 with an additional $130,000 allocated for a consultant or contingencies. The estimated budget for a consultant was for $80,000. After the consulting fee, an additional $55,000 will remain in the contingency budget.

• Placed on its second reading an ordinance that would adopt minimum safety standards, rules and regulations for the Siloam Springs Municipal Airport. According to a city staff report, the safety standards manual was created "to provide airport users with documents representing a compilation of rules, regulations, standards, and general information governing their activities at the airport." The same report read the minimum regulations manual was created "to ensure that entities that have been approved to provide commercial aeronautical services are not exposed to unfair or irresponsible competition."

• Placed on its first reading an ordinance that would amend a section of the city's municipal code to rezone 3303 Cheri Whitlock Drive and the 15,000 block of Stephens Road from an agriculture area to commercial and residential area.

• Approved a significant development permit from Hico Farms LLC for 3303 Cheri Whitlock Drive and the 15,000 block of Stephens Road. The permit is for the construction of 96 tri-plex housing units.

• Reviewed an annual planning commission report as required by city code. Senior Planner, Ben Rhoads, told the board the commission reviewed nine lot split permits; 10 rezoning permits; seven final plan permits; nine preliminary plat permits; 20 significant development permits; and six code changes since July 2018. The commission met 12 times, with a special meeting called July 24, 2018.

