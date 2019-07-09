Siloam Springs Youth Baseball is hosting the Cal Ripken Southwest Region 12-Year-Old Major 70 Tournament this weekend at James Butts Baseball Complex in Siloam Springs.

The tournament begins Friday and is scheduled to run through the championship game on Tuesday. An "if necessary" game is scheduled for Wednesday.

Five teams from Arkansas, including host Siloam Springs, along with representatives from Texas, Mississippi, Alabama and Louisiana are slated to play in the tournament. The winner will advance to the 12-Year-Old Major 70 World Series in Branson on July 31.

Other teams from Arkansas include El Dorado, Paragould, Bryant and Mountain Home. Texas teams are Littlefield and Plainview, while Matthews Park, Ala., Kentwood, La., and Meridian, Miss., are also in the tournament, which is double elimination.

Siloam Springs is scheduled to play Littlefield, Texas, at 7:30 p.m. on Friday with the winner advancing to Saturday's 2:30 p.m. game against Bryant. The Siloam Springs team is coached by Joey Spivey along with Mike Majors, Chad Herrel and Levi Marlett.

Siloam Springs was awarded the tournament in 2014, beating out Houston, Texas, for the chance to host.

Tournament director Mike Williamson said Siloam Springs "won the right to host this tournament because our outstanding past of hosting such high standard tournaments."

Cal Ripken Southwest Region 12-Year-Old Major 70 Tournament

July 12-17

James Butts Baseball Complex, Siloam Springs

Friday's games

Game 1: El Dorado vs. Paragould, 11 a.m.

Game 2: Siloam Springs vs. Littlefield, Texas, 7:30 p.m.

Game 3: Matthews Park, Ala. vs. Kentwood, La., 1:30 p.m.

Game 4: Mountain Home vs. Meridian, Miss., 4 p.m.

Saturday's games

Game 5: Winner Game 1 vs. Plainview, Texas, noon

Game 6: Winner Game 2 vs. Bryant, 2:30 p.m.

Game 7: Loser Game 2 vs. Loser Game 3, 5 p.m.

Game 8: Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 4, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday's games

Game 9: Winner Game 7 vs. Loser Game 5, 1 p.m.

Game 10: Loser Game 6 vs. Winner Game 8, 3:30 p.m.

Game 11: Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 5, 6 p.m.

Game 12: Winner Game 4 vs. Winner Game 6, 8:30 p.m.

Monday's games

Game 13: Loser Game 11 vs. Winner Game 10, noon

Game 14: Loser Game 12 vs. Winner Game 9, 2:30 p.m.

Game 15: Winner Game 11 vs. Winner Game 12, 5 p.m.

Game 16: Winner Game 14 vs. Winner Game 13, 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday's games

Game 17: Winner Game 16 vs. Loser Game 15, TBA

Game 18: Winner Game 15 vs. Winner Game 17, TBA

Wednesday's game (if necessary)

Game 19: Winner Game 18 vs. Loser Game 18, TBA

