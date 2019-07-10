Wednesday -- Kiwanis Club -- Kiwanis is a global organization of volunteers dedicated to changing the world one child and one community at a time. The Siloam Springs Kiwanis club meets every Wednesday from noon to 1 p.m. at John Brown University, Dye Conference Room. For information, call 479-524-4625 or visit www.siloamspringskiwanis.com.

Model Railroad Club

Siloam Springs Model Railroad Club meets at 7 p.m. the second Wednesday of every month in Westville, Okla. For information, call 479-220-1802 or 918-723-4181.

Bridge Club

Siloam Springs Bridge Club meets at 10 a.m. the second and fourth Wednesdays of every month. The club is seeking new players who have a basic knowledge of the game. There are no membership fees. For more information, call 479-524-6074.

Thursday

Siloam Springs Disabled American Veterans

Siloam Springs Disabled American Veterans (DAV) Chapter 64 meetings are held at 6 p.m. on the third Thursday of the month at the VFW building, located at 803 S. Lincoln St. Any veteran with a service connected disability or need help with a claim is encouraged to attend.

Siloam Springs Toastmasters Club

The Siloam Springs Toastmasters Club meets from noon to 1 p.m. every Thursday at DaySpring Corporate Offices on Arkansas Highway 16 in the Area 71 conference room of the Cornerstone Building. The club is part of Toastmasters International, the leading organization dedicated to communication and leadership skill development. For more information call 479-549-6571 or visit siloamsprings.toastmastersclubs.org.

Breast cancer support group

The Pink Divas breast cancer support group meets at the Siloam Springs Senior Activities Center at 750 Heritage Court at 1:30 p.m. every Thursday. As breast cancer survivors, the Pink Divas are united in helping others experiencing breast cancer diagnosis and treatment through education, encouragement, comfort and financial support. For information call 479-549-4455 or 479-524-6780.

Aqua aerobics

Aqua aerobics for women is held every Monday and Thursday evening from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. in the Hub White Pool at the Walton Lifetime Health Complex on the campus of John Brown University. This class meets in the shallow (4 foot depth) end of the pool and is great exercise in a low-impact environment. Each session is $3 -- no pre-registration is needed. For more information, please contact the WLHC office at 479-524-7303 or email wlhc@jbu.edu.

Civitan Club

Siloam Springs Civitan Club meets at noon the first and third Thursdays of each month at JBU Dye Conference Room.

Civitan's mission is to build good citizenship dedicated to serving individuals and community needs with an emphasis on helping people with developmental disabilities. For more information or to join, call Jerry Cavness at 479-228-3561.

Metal detector group

Coin and Relic Metal Detectors meets each month at 7 p.m. on the third Thursday at the Community Building. There are metal detector instructions, discussions and programs. The meeting is for learning and sharing, no dues. Call 479-524-3084 if interested or just come on meeting day.

Monday

Aqua aerobics

American Legion

Siloam Springs American Legion Post 29 holds its monthly business meeting at 7:30 p.m. the first Monday each month in the Community Building. All members and eligible veterans are encouraged to attend.

Siloam Springs Lions Club

Siloam Springs Lions Club meets the second and fourth Monday each month at 7 p.m. at R.J. Tractor at 3990 US-412. For information, call Shannon Philpott at 479-549-4100.

Adult reading program

Members of the adult reading program meet at 7 p.m. the second Monday of each month at Siloam Springs Public Library.

Support group

An Alzheimer support group meeting will be held at 6 p.m. every third Monday of the month at Quail Ridge Rehab and Living Center on Stateline Road. For information, call 918-422-5138.

Rainbow Girls monthly meetings

The local assembly for the International Order of the Rainbow for Girls meets the second and fourth Monday of every month at Siloam Springs Masonic Lodge from 7 to 8 p.m. For those interested in knowing more about IORG and how it can benefit their daughter, granddaughter, sister or niece, check out gorainbow.org or contact Maribeth Reisbeck, mother advisor at 479-549-4549 or email maribeth.reisbeck@gmail.com.

New Rainbow Pledge Group

All girls age 8 to 10 are invited on the second Monday of every month to come see what the Rainbow Pledge program is all about. Join other girls for a time of crafts, fun and learning from 7 to 8 p.m. at the Siloam Springs Masonic Lodge. For more information contact Adriane Carr, pledge mom, at 479-549-5811 or email adrianecarr@cox.net.

Republican Women

The Siloam Springs Republican Women meet the fourth Monday of every month at the Compass Fellowship building, located at 318 Main Street. Refreshements are served at 6:30 p.m., followed by the meeting from 7-8 p.m. Guests are welcome, including men and students.

Tuesday

Alcoholics Anonymous

An Alcoholics Anonymous group, Bill W's Posse Group, meets Tuesday nights from 7 to 8 p.m. at 617 N. Mt. Olive in Siloam Springs. It is a closed AA meeting. For more information, cal 479-599-9861.

Veteran services

Benton County Veteran Services is available from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Tuesdays at the National Guard Armory located at 1333 East Main St. Terry Thurman, Benton County Veteran Services officer, will assist veterans with their claims and questions concerning benefits. Thurman will handle both walk-ins and appointments. Make an appointment by calling the Bentonville office at 479-464-6123.

Rotary Club

The Siloam Springs Rotary Club meets each Tuesday at noon in the Dye Conference Room, on the John Brown University campus.

Senior Center

What can the Senior Activity & Wellness Center, located at 750 Heritage Court offer you? How about a meeting place for your club. Lots of room to spread out to do hobbies. An exercise room. Exercise classes. A place to play pool, cards, or board games. A place to teach your hobby or learn a new one. Live music. Socialization. A delicious lunch Monday thru Friday. Monthly outings. Transportation (inside city limits). Come check us out or call us at 479-524-5735.

ACES computer group

The Amateur Computer Enthusiasts Society in Siloam Springs meets the first and third Tuesday of each month at 6:30 p.m. in the annex building behind Second Baptist Church at 1950 U.S. Hwy 412. For information, call 479-824-5411.

VFW in Siloam Springs

Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1674 in Siloam Springs meetings are held at 6:30 p.m. on the second Tuesday of each month at 830 S. Lincoln St. Any veteran who has served in a combat zone for more than 30 consecutive days is eligible to join.

Tired Iron Of The Ozarks

Meetings of the Tired Iron Of The Ozarks club are held at 7 p.m. on the third Tuesday of each month at the Tired Iron Clubhouse, 13344 Taylor Orchard Rd., Gentry. Tired Iron of the Ozarks is a club dedicated to the preservation and exhibition of antique engines and tractors. The members of Tired Iron of the Ozarks participate in civic functions such as parades, founder's days, farm shows, automobile shows, boat shows, county fairs, tractor pulls and festivals throughout northwest Arkansas, northeast Oklahoma, southeast Kansas and southwest Missouri in addition to two annual shows. For information, call 479-736-2841.

