The Siloam Springs Farmers Market will celebrate moving to its new location during a ribbon cutting ceremony Saturday at 10 a.m., according to a press release.

The market moved from City Park to Memorial Park this last spring and now rests on a promenade that extends north and south along Mt. Olive Street. Amenities include close access to the city's new water feature, library, walking paths, and access to a kitchen at the end of the promenade that will allow for seasonal tastings and demonstrations, according to a press release.

"Our farmers and vendors have commented each week how they keep seeing faces they've never seen before," said Stacy Hester, Farmers Market manager. "We also have room to grow and bring in additional vendors."

The market's outdoor season runs from April to October, but its online market allows consumers to purchase goods year round. Consumers can find more information via mainstreetsiloam.org.

General News on 07/10/2019