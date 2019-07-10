Duane Jones, PD, of Siloam Springs was presented with the 2019 Pharmacist of the Year Award at the Arkansas Pharmacist's Association (APA) luncheon on Thursday, June 6, during the 137th APA Annual Convention held at the Doubletree Hotel in Little Rock from June 6-8.

When asked why he chose a career in pharmacy, Duane Jones had a simple response "So I could help people." Although his answer may be brief, the pharmacy community has no shortage of words to paint the portrait of a man who has dedicated his life to helping.

"I am so impressed with his passion and commitment to community pharmacy practice," said Nicki Hilliard, American Pharmacists Association past president. "While serving as both practicing pharmacist and district manager for over 30 Harps pharmacies, he helped guide his pharmacies to a 97% completion rate for comprehensive medication reviews and MTM interventions, one of the highest rates in the country. Duane serves as an excellent example of strong leadership in supporting his team to provide good patient care. He both 'talks the talk and walks the walk.'"

Jones' resume demonstrates his commitment to pharmacy and his patients. He serves as district manager, community pharmacy residency director, and clinical programs and operations director for the pharmacy division of Harps Food Stores. He also serves as a luminary and board chair for Arkansas CPESN (Community Pharmacy Enhanced Services Network), sits on the Board of Directors for CPESN USA, serves as an adjunct assistant professor at UAMS College of Pharmacy and is the Program Director for MTM The Future Today.

Jones is a graduate of Siloam Springs High School, the University of Arkansas, and the University of Oklahoma Health Sciences Center College of Pharmacy. He and his wife Valerie have two sons and live in Siloam Springs.

Previous recipients of the Pharmacist of the Year Award include: 2018 David Smith, Conway; 2017 Laura Lumsden, Little Rock; 2016 Keith Larkin, Little Rock; 2015 Wayne Padgett, Glenwood; 2014 Michelle Crouse, Lake Village; 2013 Carl Collier, Fayetteville; 2012 Charles Born, Little Rock; and 2011 Don Johnson, Little Rock.

The Arkansas Pharmacists Association, founded in 1882, is the statewide professional association representing approximately 2,200 pharmacists in Arkansas. APA strives to further the professional advancement of pharmacists, advocate the value of pharmacy, and safeguard the health and well-being of every Arkansan. Its mission is to advance a professional and business environment for Arkansas pharmacists to be successful and fulfilled in serving patients.

