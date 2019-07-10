Response to 'Freedom from what?'

In his July 3 article, Mr. Linzey expresses his opinion that, "Ignorant and depraved politically-correct thought police are again beginning to oppress Christians." He then refers to a "resolution" being pushed in California to "regulate" what ministers can teach from the Bible and claims "we would not only be deprived of teaching some Bible doctrine." He also says, "We would also be forced to present material that is false." Since Mr. Linzey is ignorant of the California legislative process here is an excerpt from the California State Legislature Glossary of Terms:

"RESOLUTION An opinion expressed by one or both houses which does not have the force of law. Concurrent and joint resolutions are voted on by both houses but do not require the Governor's signature."

What the "ignorant and depraved" legislators are actually doing is trying to encourage morally insightful Christian Ministers to step up and repudiate all the many ignorant and depraved "Christian Ministers" who preach hate and death to homosexuals (as the Lord clearly commands in Leviticus 20:13).

Many Christian leaders and members of the laity fully support freedom for LGBTQ people from the ignorant and depraved hate-filled primitives who condemn them and try to legislate away their human and American rights.

Oren Piper

Siloam Springs

