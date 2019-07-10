FAYETTEVILLE -- Many Siloam Springs students received top academic honors at the University of Arkansas for the spring 2019 semester.

Chancellor's list

The following U of A students from Siloam Springs earned a 4.0 grade point average during the semester and were named to the chancellor's list and to the dean's list of their respective college:

College of Education and Health Professions:

• Sydney Bomstad, a sophomore studying nursing

• Bentley Buckminster, a senior studying elementary education

• Hannah Butler, a junior studying nursing

• Lillian Downing, a junior studying nursing

• Jacquelyn Hairston, a senior studying nursing

• Allison Haley, a senior studying elementary education

• Alyssa Johnson, a junior studying nursing

• Lacey Schroeder, a senior studying nursing

• Michael Smith, a senior studying kinesiology

• Kaleigh Steele, a senior studying childhood education.

College of Engineering:

• Allie Bowman, a sophomore studying engineering

• Avery Lang, a sophomore studying engineering and physics

• Spencer Lashley, a sophomore studying engineering

• Loren Schroeder, a senior studying biomedical engineering and philosophy

• Daniel Wenger, a sophomore studying engineering.

Dale Bumpers College of Agricultural, Food and Life Sciences:

• Shelah Cooper, a senior studying human nutrition and hospitality innovation.

J. William Fulbright College of Arts and Sciences:

• Chance Bardsley, a senior studying social work

• Sarah Haught, a sophomore studying communication

• Amy Keller, a freshman studying psychology

• Karagin Miller, a senior studying art

• Laura Montgomery, a senior studying child advocacy training and social work.

Sam M. Walton College of Business:

• Solomon Jackson, a junior studying management

• Kailee Thomason, a sophomore with an undeclared major.

Dean's list

The following students from Siloam Springs earned a grade point average between 3.75 and 4.0 during the spring 2019 semester and were named to the dean's list of their respective college:

College of Education and Health Professions:

• Natalie Mathe, a sophomore studying special education

• Kenzie Miller, a senior studying nursing

• Mayse Pippin, a senior studying nursing

• Haley Stewart, a senior studying kinesiology.

Dale Bumpers College of Agricultural, Food and Life Science:

• Myah Rossi, a sophomore studying apparel merchandising and product development and communication.

J. William Fulbright College of Arts and Sciences:

• Jerrod Hankins, a senior studying history

• Tiffany Kear, a junior studying social work

• Sarah Lowry, a junior studying biology

• Lauren Lyon, a junior studying art.

Sam M. Walton College of Business:

• Gavin Efurd, a senior studying information systems

• Benjamin Schaap, a senior studying information systems.

School of Law dean's list

Two University of Arkansas School of Law students from Siloam Springs earned 3.0 grade point averages or higher during the spring 2019 semester and were named to the dean's list:

• Isabel Thoma, a second year law student

• Clayton Rowe, a second year law student

