Michael Collette, 41, was arrested in connection with rape Monday, July 1.

According to the Benton County Jail, Collette is facing two felony counts of rape and was released on a $125,000 bond.

Captain Derek Spicer, public information officer for the Siloam Springs Police Department, said the department investigated for a month prior to issuing a warrant for Collette's arrest.

General News on 07/10/2019