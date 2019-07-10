Chelsea Ophelia Escobedo -- Chelsea Ophelia Escobedo has gone to be with Our Lord. She was born August 22,1988, she was 30 years young.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Gordon and Wanda Manning and George and Sue Johnson.

Chelsea is survived by her husband, Rusty Escobedo, two children, Wyatt Cole and Dixie Rose Escobedo of Summers, Ark.; her parents, Doris Barrett of Siloam Springs, Ark., George and Gina Johnson of Waldron, Ark.; her siblings: Carolyn Thornton of Westville, Okla., Jennifer Layland of Granbury, Texas, Kambrean Wolfe, Hailee Barrett, Jordan Barrett of Siloam Springs, Ark., Derrick Whitney, Danny Whitney of Waldron, Ark., Travis Johnson of Waldron, Ark.; and 12 nieces and nephews.

The memorial service for Chelsea Ophelia Escobedo will be held at First Baptist Church in Siloam Springs, Ark., at 2 p.m. on Thursday, July 11, 2019.

We will always carry you in our hearts sweet angel!

