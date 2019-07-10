A number of people asked me about a book I wrote titled Reflections on Faith & History that was published Jan. 18, 2019. In order to more efficiently respond to the wider audience, here's a little background about it.

Originally titled Insights on Faith & History, the new edition has several minor corrections and some updated information.

Through the years, I've been asked many questions about the Bible and history, and Reflections on Faith & History was written to answer many of those questions. The answers help us sift through the sands of time, peer through the fog of ignorance and missing information, and gain a better understanding of life, history, culture, and the Bible. The book is a compendium of information -- biblical, historical, scientific, and philosophical -- with a touch of humor.

The Bible is a book about civilization, government, war and intrigue. It contains drama, history, culture and a lot more. But with our convoluted and messed up political, cultural, and spiritual status today (which has confused many people), knowledge of the Bible and history can give us an enhanced understanding of life. Moreover, it can show us how to change society for the better.

Of the many hundreds of questions I've received over the years, I selected 63 questions and answers and divided them into four sections. The foreword was written by my history professor: Dr. J. C. Holsinger (recently deceased). With an emphasis in ancient history, he taught us at what is now called Vanguard University in Southern California. Dr. Holsinger received many awards for professional and community service, such as: Sears Foundation "Award for Excellence in Teaching and Leadership," "Ozarks Heritage Award," Daughters of the American Revolution and Sons of the American Revolution "Distinguished Community Service" awards, National Phi Delta Kappa "Distinguished Educator Award," the State of Missouri "Excellence in University Teaching" award, and the SCC (Southern California College) "Alumni Association Career Achievement Award in 1997." (Copied from his bio.)

Several of the questions I address in the book are:

• Can a Christian be a Scientist?

• Does God forget?

• Who were the Wise Men?

• Doesn't the Bible employ circular-reasoning?

• How can you believe in absolute truth?

• Encounter with an angry challenger.

And much more.

I draw from my scientific, religious, and historical background to present readers with answers to their questions -- and more importantly, provide a foundation on which to base the answers.

Although each Q&A could easily take up five to six pages, and others could take a book to adequately address, I've endeavored to keep my narrative for each question short. If anyone wants more information for any question, please contact me.

The book is available on Amazon for only $6.99 in paperback, and $2.99 for the Kindle version. You can find them by searching for the book's title on Amazon.

Then scroll down to the listing. I trust that either the book or the Kindle version will benefit you as it has others.

You might be interested to know that another book titled Charter of the Christian Faith will come out sometime this year. This developed as I was teaching at a church in San Andreas, Calif. Charter of the Christian Faith is based on Matthew chapters 5-7, with an emphasis on the Beatitudes in chapter 5, verses 3-12.

Much of the church today is weak because many who call themselves Christians really don't understand what Christianity is all about. They think applying the title (of Christian) is sufficient as they continue their secular-oriented lifestyle. But that is not correct. One of the primary reasons I am writing this book is to help the church rediscover who we are and how to reach our destiny; and I believe the information and blueprint is found in the words of Jesus Christ.

When Charter of the Christian Faith is published, I plan on proceeding on a book with a working-title of Jesus Christ: a Priest Forever After the Order of Melchizedek. I've been gathering material for this book for over a decade, and it is almost time to proceed on it.

Well, that gives you an update on what is going on in our house. I'll endeavor to restrict my traveling to a minimum until both these books are complete.

Then we'll see what lies over the horizon that might lure me out of the house and out of town.

Oh, oh; the grass needs mowed. I'll get back to my writing in an hour or so.

