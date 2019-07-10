50 Years Ago

From the Herald and Democrat in 1969

Siloam Springs Realty advertised the following bargains: 1 YEAR OLD-ALL BRICK -- 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, carpet, central heat, birch kitchen, $13,500, $1,500 down and $100 monthly; 146 ACRE FARM -- On pavement, in grass, 4 barbwire fence, open, no rocks, 3 bedroom home, $300 per acre; 226 ACRES -- 3 creeks, well, 60 acres timber, lots of creek bottom, well fenced, nice 3 bedroom home, $55,000, 29% down - most of balance at 4 1/2%; BROILER FARM -- 120 acres, 100 open, 26,000 capacity - automatic, lots of barns, 3 bedroom home, 2 ponds, creek, good well, $50,000 - assume existing 5% loan; 142 ACRES -- Good smooth land, no rocks, in permanent grass, nice 2 bedroom and den, lots of barns and etc., well fenced, on pavement, 1 mile to town, $50,000 - 29% down; NEW 3 BEDROOM -- 82'x320' lot, carpet, birch kitchen, attached garage, city utilities, roomy, nice and worth the money, $12,600 - good loan.

30 Years Ago

From the Herald-Democrat in 1989

Former Siloam Springs High School standout Craig Young qualified for the National Big "I" Insurance Young Golf Classic by shooting a 10-over par 152 at the Arkansas State Big "I" Insurance qualifying tourney held at Paradise Valley.

Young, who led Siloam Springs High School to its second straight 1-AAA golf championship in 1989 and who would be playing for the Arkansas Razorbacks, shot rounds of 74 and 78 to tie Fayetteville's Todd Pineo for fourth place.

Sixty-eight of the state's top youth golfers took part in the tourney.

The top seven finishers qualified for the National Big "I" Tourney to be held at Texarkana Country Club in August.

10 Years Ago

From the Herald-Leader in 2009

Simmons Foods, a billion dollar agricultural-based organization, announced that Chairman Mark Simmons had received the Ernst & Young Entrepreneur of the Year 2009 Award in the Agri-Business Regional category in Southwest Area-North.

According to Ernst & Young LLP, the award recognizes outstanding entrepreneurs who are building and leading dynamic, growing businesses. Mark was selected by an independent panel of judges and the award was presented at a gala event at the Majestic Theater.

As a Southwest Area-North award winner, Mark was eligible for consideration for the Ernst & Young LLP Entrepreneur of the Year 2009 national program.

Award winners in several national categories, as well as the overall national Ernst & Young Entrepreneur of the Year award winner, was scheduled to be announced at the annual awards gala in Palm Springs, Calif., on Nov. 14.

Community on 07/10/2019