Sierra Bush/Herald-Leader Amanda Oliva (right) plays with her daughter, Elizabeth, while her other daughter, Evelyn, engages with blocks at the Siloam Springs Public Library. The Oliva girls participate in the summer reading program and go to the library frequently to read after their nap times.

Community children still have opportunities to take advantage of area events with what's left of their summer.

The Siloam Springs Farmers Market is hosting a Kids Day Saturday where children can participate in a recipe scavenger hunt and create a cookbook. Other booths will be available for exploring, and the Girl Scout Diamonds of Arkansas and Siloam Springs Museum will be providing educational activities and games, according to the market's Facebook page.

The market hosts Kids Day every second Saturday of the month annually from May to October. Farmers Market Manager Stacy Hester encourages families to attend and for children to join the power of produce club, which allows children to speak to farmers, participate in educational activities and receive vouchers to spend at the market and make their own purchase decisions.

The Siloam Springs Library is also hosting a slew of events for children of all ages. According to the library's website, children ages five and older can participate in the weekly elementary programs from 11 to 2 p.m. every Thursday. Children in grades seven through 12 can participate in the young adult programs every Thursday from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. The library also hosts preschool programs every Wednesday at 10 a.m. and Thursdays at 11 a.m.

On Monday at 11 a.m., there will be a preschool craft.

The library also hosts movies every Monday at 2 p.m. Movies are rated G, for general audiences, or PG, for parental guidance suggested, and drinks and popcorn are provided, according to the library's website.

The Siloam Springs Community Bowl bowling alley is an official host center of the National Summer Bowling Program. Children can register at kidsbowlfree.com. Through the program, which lasts until Sept. 30, children can receive two free games of bowling a day; children are responsible for the cost of shoe rentals.

Families can also visit the Memorial Park splash pad, which is slated to operate daily from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Musical acts scheduled to perform at the Chautauqua Amphitheater can be found online via discoversiloam.com.

Children can look forward to other summer activities after schools go back into session.

The Dogwood Literacy Council hosted a nine week beginner's Spanish language course that began May 29 and organizers say it looks promising the courses will resume in September and again in the spring.

The city will host the 2019 Homegrown Festival in downtown Siloam Springs Saturday, Sept. 28, from 10 to 5 p.m. According to Main Street Siloam Springs' website, the event "showcases locally handmade goods, curated vintage, food trucks and live music."

