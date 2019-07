Graham Thomas/Siloam Sunday Siloam Springs shortstop Alec Pearson dives back to first base during a pick off attempt as Littlefield (Texas) first baseman Markus Rosales applies the tag. Littlefield defeated Siloam Springs 10-3 in the opening round of the Cal Ripken Southwest Regional 12-year-old 70 Major Tournament at James Butts Baseball Park in Siloam Springs.