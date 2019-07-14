The city's board of directors is expected to review budget amendments and ordinances during its meeting Tuesday.

The first budget amendment is to reclassify $12,500 from the Siloam Springs Police Department's operations budget to its capital budget to replace a 2003 heating, ventilation and air conditioning unit that has developed an irreparable leak, according to a staff report.

The second budget amendment is for the construction of the East Main Street side path.

According to a staff report, the city was awarded a grant for the project by the Transportation Alternative Program through the Northwest Arkansas Regional Planning Commission for $118,000. After city staff bid the project, Diamond C Construction estimated completing the project for $222,977.42. The city will be charged a 1 percent administration fee by the Arkansas Department of Transportation, making the total cost of the project $225,207.19. After the NWARPC grant, the city is responsible for $107,207.19.

However, due to delays with ARDOT, there is no funding available in the city's 2019 budget for the project. City staff is recommending amending the city's budget to draw the funds from a street fund reserves account.

Directors are also expected to approve the contract with Diamond C Construction to complete the project.

Directors are also expected to review a grant application for $12,000 to replace the Highway 412 median with trees, shrubs, flower beds and decorative hardscape and assist with soil costs. The grant is through the Arkansas Forestry Commission.

Last October, directors approved a conceptual design for the project. The Walton Family Foundation later awarded the city a grant for $263,000 to help defer the costs associated with plans, according to a city staff report.

The estimated cost of the project is $350,000; should the city be awarded the AFC grant, the city will be responsible for an estimated $75,000, according to a city staff report.

In other business, the board will:

• Attend a workshop about East Main Street financing. The workshop is slated to begin at 6 p.m.

• Place on its third reading an ordinance that would adopt minimum safety standards, rules and regulations for the Siloam Springs Municipal Airport. According to a city staff report, the safety standards manual was created "to provide airport users with documents representing a compilation of rules, regulations, standards, and general information governing their activities at the airport." The same report read the minimum regulations manual was created "to ensure that entities that have been approved to provide commercial aeronautical services are not exposed to unfair or irresponsible competition."

• Place on its second reading an ordinance that would amend a section of the city's municipal code to rezone 3303 Cheri Whitlock Drive and the 15000 block of Stephens Road from an agriculture area to commercial and residential area.

• Review a final plat development permit for phase two of the Autumn Glen Addition at the 2100 block of North Lexington Street.

• Consider adopting financial management policies. According to a city document, the policies are intended to "guide fiscal decision making, including the development of the city's budget." The document outlines a cash balance policy, debt management policy, general operating budget policies and more.

