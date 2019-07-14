A preliminary plat development permit failed to be approved by the city's planning commission Tuesday because of drainage issues, road construction concerns and survey complaints, commissioners said.

The permit is for the 3000 block of East Kenwood Street by Bar and Shield Development LLC. Plans for the development show the 25 acres will be turned into 74 single family lots with entrances to the development off Kenwood Street.

Commissioners Karl Mounger and Ted Song voted against approving the permit.

Commissioner Todd Colvin was absent.

Resident Larry Hensen began the public comment session, saying the surveyors associated with the project didn't properly draw property lines and took a few feet off of his property. The new lines ended up cutting a retention basin, used for drainage, at the back of his property in half, Hensen said.

Hensen said county survey pegs have been in since 2006 and he requested surveyors review where the county placed the pegs before the project move forward.

Commissioners addressed the developer, who confirmed the surveyors worked for them. Commissioners addressed City Attorney Jay Williams, who said according to city code the developers have done what they have to to meet the requirements for development. Redrawing property lines is a civil issue the property owner, Hensen, can take the surveyors to court over should the dispute not resolve itself otherwise, Williams said. The city will not enter the discussion between the surveys, Williams said.

Residents Michael Self, Marty Krug and Sonya Lakey all said that proper drainage with the building of the development is a concern for them.

Residents also say with the condition Kenwood Street is currently in, it won't be able to withstand the expected volume of traffic associated with the development.

Total, the development is expected to bring travel to a little over 4,000 trips per day. Justin Bland, city engineer, said the 4,000 trips per day is a "worst case scenario" estimate.

Don Clark, director of community development, said the city will work with Benton County officials to consider Kenwood improvements, as parts of the road are considered county roads.

The permit will go to the city's board of directors for review during its Aug. 6 meeting.

Residents also requested commissioners consider the speed limit currently in place down Kenwood Street. Clark said the speed limit for that area is state controlled and a potential next step is requesting the state to review it. However, the state isn't required to change the current speed limit, Clark said.

In other business, the commissioners approved a preliminary plat development permit for 3901 E. Kenwood St. by Steele Development Inc. and Springston Construction LLC.

Commissioners also approved a rezoning permit for the 3000 block of East Kenwood Street by Bar and Shield Development. What's currently zoned agricultural will be rezoned to residential.

Both the approved development permit and rezoning permit will go to the city's board of director's for review during its Aug. 6 meeting.

