John C. 'Jack' Marsh

Born July 17, 1928, in Cleveland, Ohio, Jack was the only child of John Cherrill Marsh Sr. and Marguerite Angela Lackamp Marsh.

Jack graduated from Amherst College in 1950 with a B.A. Degree.

Jack enlisted in the U.S. Air Force in 1951, graduating from pilot training at Webb AFB, Big Spring, Texas, in August, 1952. From there, he went on to Korea and as a First Lieutenant Jet Pilot & Flight Commander; he flew 56 combat missions in the F-84 Thunder jet. At the end of the Korean War, Jack went into the Aerospace Industry as a Marketing Representative. Jack is a member of the Kansas First Baptist Church in Kansas, Oklahoma. He is also a member of the American Legion Post 29 and the VFW, both in Siloam Springs, Arkansas.

He married Louise Hutchens at Tishomingo, Okla., in 1953. A son and daughter were born of this union. Jack and Verla Coombes were married in Manhattan Beach, Calif., in 1983. They lived in Redondo Beach, California. They then moved to Flemington, New Jersey, in order to be near and care for Jack's elderly mother. After the death of his mother, Jack and Verla moved to Palm Springs, Calif., and then finally to Memphis, Tenn., then on to Bella Vista, Ark. They enjoyed a successful Real Estate career in N.J., Calif., Tenn., and Ark., before moving to Oklahoma in 1999 in order to be next door to his step-son, Kenneth Millican. Then shortly after Kenneth's death in April of 2009, they moved to the Kansas/Lake Eucha, Okla., area.

Jack was preceded in death by his parents, John (Jack) and Marguerite Marsh and step-son Kenneth D. Millican.

He is survived by: His wife, Verla of the home; one son, John C. Marsh III and his wife Terry of Salt Lake City, Utah; and one daughter, Susan H. Schimmel and husband Larry of Rough and Ready, Calif.; two step-sons, James L. Millican of Texas, Thomas L. Millican and wife Judy of Summerville, Tenn.; two step-daughters, Donna Lynne Dowdy and husband David of Bennettsbille, S.C., and Glenda A Higgins and husband Wally of Colcord, Okla.; plus three grandchildren, 18 step-grandchildren, 27 step-great-grandchildren and three step-great-great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be held Friday, July 12, 2019, from 5 p.m.-7 p.m. at Backstrom-Pyeatte Funeral Home with the funeral service following on Monday, July 15, 2019, at 10 a.m. Pastor Terry Wofford and Pastor Craig Ingram will officiate the service. Burial with Military Honors will be held at Fayetteville National Cemetery at 12 p.m. under the direction of Backstrom-Pyeatte Funeral Home of Siloam Springs, Ark. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a memorial contribution in Jack's name to your local VFW/American Legion or the Kansas First Baptist Church at 360 N. Kansas Street, Kansas, OK 74347. To sign the online guestbook, please visit www.backstrom-pyeatte.com.

Alfred R. Medina

Alfred R. Medina, 85, of Siloam Springs, Ark., died July 10, 2019, at his home.

He was born Feb. 4, 1934, in Marysville, Calif., the son of Joseph Medina and Hazel Aquilar Medina. He worked in California and was a member of the Babe Ruth Hall of Fame in California.

He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers.

Survivor include his daughter, Michelle Medina of Siloam Springs, Arkansas; son Philip Medina of Lowell, Ark.; stepchildren, Barbara Losada and husband Ed of Woodland, Calif., Chris Murphy and wife Shari of Woodland, Debbie Murphy of Rogers, Ark., and Pam Dunlap and husband Bill of Happy Valley, Calif.; 18 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; sister, Patsy Ledesma and husband Augie of Sacramento, Calif.; brothers, Danny Medina of Nebraska, David Macias of Sacramento, Calif., and Terry Macias and wife Connie of Woodland.

A memorial service will be held in California at a later date.

Terry Lynn Robertson

Terry Lynn Robertson, 59, of Farmington, Ark., died Wednesday, July 10, 2019.

He was born on Nov. 3, 1959, in Springdale, Ark. He attended high school in Jacksonville, Fla., and graduated in 1977, which resulted in his being an avid Florida Gator Fan. He enjoyed fishing, surfing and spending time at the beach during his younger years. His family meant the world to him and he loved spending time with them. His hobbies included camping, fishing, hunting and Nascar. He was employed by the City of Fayetteville Street Department for 18 years where he was given the nickname "Colonel" by his friends.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Veda Moran.

He is survived by his wife, Tonia Robertson; son, Chris Robertson (Meredith Findley) of Farmington; daughter, Erica Robertson of Palestine, Texas; stepsons, Cody McKinnie of Piggott, Ark., and Jerad McKinnie (Megan McKinnie) of Fort Worth, Texas; step-grandchildren, Carson McKinnie and Rhett May McKinnie; aunt, Grace Erwin (Jon Erwin) of Pea Ridge, Ark.; and a host of additional family members and friends.

A Celebration of Life Ceremony was held Saturday, July 13, 2019, at Wasson Funeral Home of Siloam Springs, Ark., with Chaplain Charlie Brown officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Kidney Foundation of Arkansas, 1 Lile Court Suite 201, Little Rock, AR 72205 or the Willard Walker Hospice Home, 325 East Longview Street, Fayetteville, AR 72703.

Cecil E. Thomason

Cecil E. Thomason, 75, of Siloam Springs, Ark., died July 10, 2019, at his home.

He was born Jan. 21, 1944, in Summers, Ark., the son of Boyd Cecil Thomason and Eva Edith Daniel Thomason. He worked as a lawn man and was a member of First Baptist Church in Siloam Springs.

He was preceded in death by his parents and two sisters, Norma Partain and Louise Thomason.

Survivors include his sister, Wanda Piper of Kansas City, Mo.; and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services were 10 a.m. Saturday, July 13, 2019, at Wasson Memorial Chapel of Siloam Springs. Burial was at Norwood Cemetery.

