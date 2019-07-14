The Siloam Springs Police Department announced it's launching a speed enforcement operation from Monday to Sunday. Captain Derek Spicer, public information officer, said there will be additional officers on the road focusing on speed enforcement.

According to a press release, the goal "is to save lives and make drivers aware that no excuses are acceptable."

The Department said higher speeds reduce a driver's ability to steer safely around other vehicles, roadway hazards and unexpected highway exits.

In 2017, "speeding killed 9,717 people, accounting for more than a quarter of all traffic fatalities that year," the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration reported.

General News on 07/14/2019