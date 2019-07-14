Siloam Springs Regional Hospital (SSRH) will host a blood drive in memory of Cody Pickering from noon to 6 p.m. Friday, July 19, in the Community Blood Center of the Ozarks (CBCO) Bloodmobile at the SSRH parking lot -- 603 N. Progress Ave. in Siloam Springs.

To be eligible to give blood, you must weigh at least 110 pounds, be in good health and present a valid photo ID. CBCO offers the following tips if you plan to make a donation:

• Drink plenty of water or juice the night and morning before you donate.

• Eat a well-balanced meal around 2-3 hours before giving.

• Bring your photo ID which is required for all donors.

For more information, call 800-280-5337 or visit www.cbco.org.

General News on 07/14/2019