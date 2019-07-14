Sign in
News Obituaries Sports 2019 Best of Siloam Springs Opinion Business Religion Special Sections Photos Contact Us Email Updates
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
SSRH to host blood drive July 19 by Staff Reports | Today at 5:00 a.m.

Siloam Springs Regional Hospital (SSRH) will host a blood drive in memory of Cody Pickering from noon to 6 p.m. Friday, July 19, in the Community Blood Center of the Ozarks (CBCO) Bloodmobile at the SSRH parking lot -- 603 N. Progress Ave. in Siloam Springs.

To be eligible to give blood, you must weigh at least 110 pounds, be in good health and present a valid photo ID. CBCO offers the following tips if you plan to make a donation:

• Drink plenty of water or juice the night and morning before you donate.

• Eat a well-balanced meal around 2-3 hours before giving.

• Bring your photo ID which is required for all donors.

For more information, call 800-280-5337 or visit www.cbco.org.

General News on 07/14/2019

Print Headline: SSRH to host blood drive July 19

Sponsor Content

Comments

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT