Sierra Bush/Herald-Leader Miah Anchondo, an eighth grader, learns about chemical combinations and the reactions that make pancakes rise during John Brown University's summer Scholars Academy Friday, an educational day camp that occurred twice this summer.
Sierra Bush/Herald-Leader
By Sierra Bush
Staff Writer n sbush@nwadg.com
General News on 07/17/2019
Print Headline: JBU academy provides summer fun