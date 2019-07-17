Sign in
News Obituaries Sports 2019 Best of Siloam Springs Opinion Business Religion Special Sections Photos Contact Us Email Updates
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
JBU academy provides summer fun by Sierra Bush | July 17, 2019 at 5:26 a.m.
story.lead_photo.caption Sierra Bush/Herald-Leader Miah Anchondo, an eighth grader, learns about chemical combinations and the reactions that make pancakes rise during John Brown University's summer Scholars Academy Friday, an educational day camp that occurred twice this summer.

Sierra Bush/Herald-Leader Miah Anchondo, an eighth grader, learns about chemical combinations and the reactions that make pancakes rise during John Brown University's summer Scholars Academy Friday, an educational day camp that occurred twice this summer.

Sierra Bush/Herald-Leader

Miah Anchondo, an eighth grader, learns about chemical combinations and the reactions that make pancakes rise during John Brown University's summer Scholars Academy Friday, an educational day camp that occurred twice this summer.

Sierra Bush/Herald-Leader Miah Anchondo, an eighth grader, learns about chemical combinations and the reactions that make pancakes rise during John Brown University's summer Scholars Academy Friday, an educational day camp that occurred twice this summer.

By Sierra Bush

Staff Writer n sbush@nwadg.com

General News on 07/17/2019

Print Headline: JBU academy provides summer fun

Sponsor Content

Comments

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT