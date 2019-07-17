Robert Lindley, assistant principal of Rogers High School, was hired as the new Siloam Springs High School principal on Tuesday.

School board members voted to hire Lindley to replace Anne Martfeld who submitted her resignation on July 8. Martfeld was hired as the Pea Ridge assistant superintendent for special services the same day.

Lindley, who earned his education specialist degree from the University of Arkansas, has 30 years of experience in education and has served as assistant Rogers High School principal since June 2016. Before that he served as assistant Har-Ber High School principal and Valley View High School principal.

"With Anne turning in her resignation a week ago yesterday, we've had a busy week and I appreciate my team for coming together and making contacts and getting applicants interested," said Superintendent Jody Wiggins.

A total of 16 people applied for the position and five were interviewed. A committee composed of eight administrators spent all Saturday interviewing candidates, he said.

"We felt very fortunate to have great quality applicants and be able to hire someone who has an extensive background as a high school principal and has a lot of knowledge about how high schools are run," Wiggins said. "He has a background with professional learning communities, which is one of our main three focus areas this year and how response to intervention works in other districts."

