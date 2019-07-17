Graham Thomas/Herald-Leader First-year Siloam Springs assistant football coach Michael Smith gives instructions to outside linebacker Camden Collins last Friday during the Southwest Elite 7 on 7 Showcase at Shiloh Christian in Springdale.

Michael Smith is ready to help pump some energy into the Siloam Springs football program.

Smith, a native of Springdale, was hired at the June 18 school board meeting as physical education teacher and assistant varsity football coach for the Panthers.

He'll coach outside linebackers and help with special teams for the varsity while assisting with track and field in the spring. He'll be teaching physical education at Siloam Springs Middle School.

Siloam Springs head coach Brandon Craig said Smith, a former Army Ranger, was the candidate who stood out through the hiring process because of his character and integrity.

"Just his desire to help young men become better men, when we hired him I thought of it more of a character hire, someone that brings something different to the table to our kids," Craig said. "Not just football but what they can do after high school, something he could have an influence with. As a coach, he's going to coach outside linebackers for us, help with special teams and really want him to be our guy that gets the energy flowing in the locker room, energy flowing during warm-ups. We call it 'juice.' Bringing the juice each day and helping me get these guys excited about football."

Smith was born and raised in Springdale and graduated from Springdale High School in 2003, where he played linebacker his senior year for Gus Malzahn, now the head coach at Auburn University.

After high school, Smith joined the Army. He served from 2003 to 2006 and was stationed at Fort Campbell, he said. He said he was an Airborne Ranger and served overseas.

After leaving the Army, he returned to Northwest Arkansas and decided to go back to school.

"It was a dream of mine to be a University of Arkansas graduate, so I went back to the U of A, graduated there not too long ago," Smith said.

While he was attending school, Smith served as a volunteer coach at Springdale Har-Ber under head coach Chris Wood, helping coach linebackers for two years.

When he entered the job market, Smith said he had offers from Gentry and two schools in Florida along with Siloam Springs. Having already lived in Siloam Springs for seven years it was a no-brainer where to start his professional coaching career.

Because of the Arkansas Activities Association dead period, which ran through July 7, Smith wasn't able to meet the Panthers until July 8, but he hit the ground running and was impressed with what he's seen so far.

"We've got some talent," Smith said. "We've got talent on the team. I've had a chance to watch old video of Siloam before I actually got here, and comparing these kids to the kids who are in the 7A or other conferences that I've played, these kids have all the talent in the world as far as competing with any team there is. It's just a matter of getting that support and getting that confidence up.

"Their work ethic is outstanding. They're coming in here in the mornings and they're actually working hard, which is hard to get, especially in the summer because it's their time off. A lot of these kids have the want and desire to do good and they're putting in the work to get there. So they're getting stronger every day. From last Monday (July 8) to today (July 15) I can already tell the improvement as far as their attitudes, work ethic, getting stronger and learning the schemes. Their motivation is definitely increasing by the day."

Smith made the trip over to Shiloh Christian last Friday and Saturday as the Panthers competed in the Southwest Elite 7 on 7 Showcase.

"He coached hard," Craig said. "Last week was his first week. He jumped right in and didn't hesitate. He introduced himself to the kids, told them a little bit about himself and just jumped in there and started coaching. As a head coach, you like to have people on your staff you're not always telling what to do, and he's one of those guys that can come in and not have to be told what to do all the time."

But there's more to Smith than just football. He's also actively involved in the sport of rodeo.

Throughout high school, Smith rode bulls and he did so professionally until 2012, he said. Smith added that professional rodeo is in his family as his grandfather also participated in the sport.

After he quit riding bulls, Smith got into bullfighting cowboy protection, being a layer of protection for the rider.

"It's my job to step between the bull and rider to make sure the cowboy gets away safely and protect him from any harm," Smith said.

Locally, Smith has another gig that rodeo fans may recognize. He's a rodeo clown and has the nickname "Goobie" and he most recently performed at the local Siloam Springs Rodeo. Smith said he has participated in rodeos all around the country, including South Dakota, Nebraska, Wyoming, Tennessee, Georgia and Texas.

"It's a great job because you have a platform," Smith said. "I'm really big on representing those who don't have a voice. For example, those with disabilities, intellectual and physical disabilities, I'm a huge advocate for those individuals. It allows me to take my athletic side and my passion for that and give a platform for those athletes that don't have as much support. I get to combine those two together and promote for those individuals."

Smith loves the rodeo and will continue to do some of it, but he said his first commitment is to the Siloam Springs football program.

"I'm fully dedicated and committed to Siloam right now," he said. "There's nothing that's going to change that for several reasons. One, I see the potential of this team. Two, it's a great reassurance and actual steady position that provides for my family and three, my kids, I've got a 4- and 2-year-old. It puts me more time with them and helps me build relationships with these guys and helps get them on track for after high school."

Smith and his wife Amanda have two boys: Rhodey, 4, an Rhyden, 2.

The hiring of Smith completes the Panthers' football staff for the 2019 season with the only subtraction being Robert Staggs, who's leaving for Rogers Kirksey.

Craig will be the offensive coordinator and coaches quarterbacks. Henry Janes coaches wide receivers and Jonathan Johnson returns at offensive line and tight ends. Volunteer assistant Drew England works with the running backs.

Craig will coach defensive line with Smith at outside linebackers and Tony Coffey at inside linebackers. Cole Harriman will return for his second season as defensive coordinator and coach the secondary.

Dwain Pippin, a longtime member of the varsity staff, is moving to head coach of the seventh- and eighth-grade teams, Craig said. He'll be assisted in seventh-grade by Alan Hardcastle and Ehldane Labitad and in eighth-grade by Chuck Jones and Labitad.

The ninth-grade staff will be led by Johnson, Harriman and Luke Shoemaker.

Sports on 07/17/2019