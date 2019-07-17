Gregory Ray Cripps

Gregory Ray Cripps, 82-year-old resident of Gentry, Arkansas, died on July 15, 2019, at his home. Greg was born on July 17, 1936, in Siloam Springs, Arkansas, to Charlie Burr Cripps and Virda Mae Porter. He was a lifelong resident of Gentry and went to work for a local phone company when he was 17. While working for the phone company, he witnessed a car drive into a pond and managed to save the family from drowning. Greg retired from CenturyTel in 1991 and went back to work in 1995 before retiring again in 2005. He married Emma Louise English on September 17, 1985. Greg served in the Army National Guard for four years. He was a member of Gum Springs Baptist Church in Siloam Springs.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Emma; grandson, Cori Alsip; his parents, Charlie and Virda Cripps; and three brothers, Ervin Cripps, Lemuel Cripps, and Herman Cripps.

Greg is survived by seven children: Randy Cripps and wife Denise, Terri Swicegood and husband David, Barbara Delacerda and husband Jerry, Dee-Dee Lucas and husband Rick, Vicki Ward and husband Bryan, Tammy Dotson-Trefren and husband Paul, and Danny Dotson and wife Cindy; 32 grandchildren; 43 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild; sister, Velma Louise Hartog and husband Paul; special friend and caregiver, Jeanie Boland; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Thursday, July 18, 2019, at Gum Springs Baptist Church with Pastor Gordon Topping officiating. Burial will follow at Bloomfield Cemetery in Gentry, Arkansas. Visitation will be from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday, July 17, 2019, at Wasson Funeral Home in Siloam Springs, Arkansas. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Bloomfield Cemetery, 11525 Cripps Road, Gentry, AR 72734. To sign the online guestbook, please visit www.wassonfuneralhome.com.

PAID OBITUARY

Viola A. Goucher

Viola A. Goucher, 57, of West Siloam Springs, Okla., died July 10, 2019, at North West Medical Center, Springdale, Ark. She was born Oct. 26, 1961, in Siloam Springs, Ark., the daughter of Bobby Wiley and Edra Ruby Bayless Wiley.

She is survived by her sons, Bobby-Dean Howard and wife Isabell of Apple Valley, Calif., and Charles Howard of Chickasha, Okla.; her parents of West Siloam Springs; five grandchildren; sisters, Tammy Johnson of Chickasha and Barbara Wiley of Kansas, Okla.

Graveside services were 2 p.m. Tuesday, July 16, 2019, at Bell Cemetery, Watts, Okla., with Pastor Terry Wofford officiating.

An online guestbook is available at www.wassonfuneralhome.com.

Wasson Funeral Home of Siloam Springs was in charge of arrangements.

Obits on 07/17/2019