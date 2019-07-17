Sierra Bush/Herald-Leader Members of Siloam Springs American Legion Post 29 post the colors and begin festivities for West Siloam Springs' 50th anniversary celebration Saturday at Cedar Park.

West Siloam Springs, Okla., celebrated its 50th anniversary on Saturday with a festival in Cedar Park.

The event featured plenty of family-friendly entertainment as well as a ceremony with local and state officials honoring the occasion.

The city was officially founded on July 10, 1969, by Richard Wilkerson, Julius Roberts and Bill Watson, who were instrumental in the campaign to incorporate the town, according to Mayor Elaine Carr. Currently, it encompasses about 12 square miles and had a population of 846 during the last census in 2010.

