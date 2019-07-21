July 8

• Deanna Willis, 46, was cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Mary MacEwan, 36, was arrested in connection with breaking or entering, theft of property and possessing instruments of crime.

July 9

• Glenn Francisco, 52, was arrested in connection with fleeing, reckless driving, careless or prohibitive driving, driving left of center, failure to maintain control and disregard of a traffic control device.

• Ashley Walter, 50, was arrested in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia.

• James Hill Jr., 54, was arrested in connection with operating a motor vehicle during a period of license suspension or revocation.

• Brianna Setser, 20, was cited in connection with failure to appear.

July 10

• Devan Hamby, 23, was cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Jerry Purvis, 46, was arrested in connection with disorderly conduct and possession of drug paraphernalia.

July 11

• Eric Murry, 48, was cited in connection with two counts failure to appear.

• Cindy Herrington, 44, was cited in connection with two counts failure to appear.

• Joseph Wall, 23, was cited in connection with failure to appear.

July 12

• Austin Palone, 18, was arrested in connection with theft by receiving and fraudulent use of a credit or debit card.

• Walkirya Lopez Cruz, 25, was cited in connection with failure to pay a fine and court cost warrants.

• Sharon Navarrete, 31, was arrested in connection with failure to appear.

• Mitchell Selvidge, 32, was cited in connection with criminal contempt.

• Justin Holmes, 27, was cited in connection with criminal contempt.

July 13

• Sawyer Evans, 28, was arrested in connection with commercial burglary and theft of property.

• Brittney Cobbs, 27, was arrested in connection with commercial burglary and theft of property.

• Joshua Johnson, 27, was cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Brandon McGarrah, 31, was cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Mayra Torres Guzman, 23, was cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Katrina Batiste, 32, was arrested in connection with second degree battery, public intoxication, resisting arrest and third degree endangering the welfare of a minor.

• Kimberly Huchingson, 52, was cited in connection with failure to appear.

July 14

• Tabatha Taylor, 46, was arrested in connection with third degree domestic battery.

• James Calcott Jr., 39, was cited in connection with failure to appear.

• David Collette, 42, was arrested in connection with failure to appear.

