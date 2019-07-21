July 8
• Deanna Willis, 46, was cited in connection with failure to appear.
• Mary MacEwan, 36, was arrested in connection with breaking or entering, theft of property and possessing instruments of crime.
July 9
• Glenn Francisco, 52, was arrested in connection with fleeing, reckless driving, careless or prohibitive driving, driving left of center, failure to maintain control and disregard of a traffic control device.
• Ashley Walter, 50, was arrested in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia.
• James Hill Jr., 54, was arrested in connection with operating a motor vehicle during a period of license suspension or revocation.
• Brianna Setser, 20, was cited in connection with failure to appear.
July 10
• Devan Hamby, 23, was cited in connection with failure to appear.
• Jerry Purvis, 46, was arrested in connection with disorderly conduct and possession of drug paraphernalia.
July 11
• Eric Murry, 48, was cited in connection with two counts failure to appear.
• Cindy Herrington, 44, was cited in connection with two counts failure to appear.
• Joseph Wall, 23, was cited in connection with failure to appear.
July 12
• Austin Palone, 18, was arrested in connection with theft by receiving and fraudulent use of a credit or debit card.
• Walkirya Lopez Cruz, 25, was cited in connection with failure to pay a fine and court cost warrants.
• Sharon Navarrete, 31, was arrested in connection with failure to appear.
• Mitchell Selvidge, 32, was cited in connection with criminal contempt.
• Justin Holmes, 27, was cited in connection with criminal contempt.
July 13
• Sawyer Evans, 28, was arrested in connection with commercial burglary and theft of property.
• Brittney Cobbs, 27, was arrested in connection with commercial burglary and theft of property.
• Joshua Johnson, 27, was cited in connection with failure to appear.
• Brandon McGarrah, 31, was cited in connection with failure to appear.
• Mayra Torres Guzman, 23, was cited in connection with failure to appear.
• Katrina Batiste, 32, was arrested in connection with second degree battery, public intoxication, resisting arrest and third degree endangering the welfare of a minor.
• Kimberly Huchingson, 52, was cited in connection with failure to appear.
July 14
• Tabatha Taylor, 46, was arrested in connection with third degree domestic battery.
• James Calcott Jr., 39, was cited in connection with failure to appear.
• David Collette, 42, was arrested in connection with failure to appear.
