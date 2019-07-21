The Siloam Springs Fire and Police Departments are investigating a fire off Dawn Hill East Road that occurred just before 5 a.m. on Friday, July 12.

According to fire personnel, crews arrived on scene and found a mini van on fire. The mini van was unoccupied and no one was around at the time of the fire.

Derek Spicer, public information officer for the Siloam Springs police department, said the vehicle was reported stolen.

According to LexisNexis, an online community crime map, the fire was reported as an arson.

LexisNexis is an online resource that "connects law enforcement with the community to reduce crime and improve public safety," according to the organization's website.

