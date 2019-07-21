After more than a month of not playing any games, the Hawg City Hawgs AA American Legion baseball team returned to action this past week with six games.

The Hawgs opened the week last Sunday, July 14, with a sweep at Harrison 9-6 and 16-8 before returning home and dropping two games against Fort Smith Forsgren 11-3 and 7-5 on Wednesday at James Butts Baseball Park.

The Hawgs were scheduled to play Harrison again on Friday at home.

Before this past week, the team had not played since sweeping a doubleheader against Stilwell, Okla., on June 12. There were rainouts and cancellations of other games since then.

Hawgs-Harrison

The Hawgs scored two runs in the first inning of the first game and took the lead for good with six runs in the fifth in a 9-6 win over Harrison on July 14.

Baron Meek had two hits and three RBIs, while Caleb Wallace had two hits, an RBI and scored three runs. Elijah Coffey also scored two runs.

Dakota Herrell went the distance for the win with 11 strikeouts and gave up eight hits.

In game two, the Hawgs scored in every inning of the four-inning contest, plating three runs in the first, five in the second and four each in the third and fourth.

Dallas Wallace led with three hits, three RBIs and two runs scored. Ayden Smartt had two hits and three RBIs, while Coffey had two hits and scored two runs and Caleb Wallace had two hits and three runs scored.

Meek had a hit, scored four runs and had two RBIs, while Jonah Keeper scored four runs and had a hit and an RBI.

Keener and Smartt each worked two innings on the mound for the Hawgs.

Hawgs-Forsgren

Forsgren jumped out to a 5-0 lead in the first inning of the first game and added four more in the third to take a commanding lead.

The Hawgs scored two runs in the first and one in the fourth.

A.J. Serrano had one of the Hawgs' three hits and scored a run with an RBI. Meek also had an RBI, while Coffey and Caleb Wallace scored runs. Peyton Wright had the other hit for the Hawgs.

Meek, Smartt, Coffey and Wright each pitched for the Hawgs.

Forsgren jumped out to a big lead in the second game, scoring four runs in the first and another in the second to take a 5-0 lead.

The Hawgs plated four in the second and one in the third to tie the game 5-5, but Forsgren scored single runs in the fourth and fifth to take the victory.

Serrano led with two hits, a run and an RBI, while Wright and Smartt each had a hit, run and RBI. Isaac Price scored a run and had a base hit, while Damon Phillips had an RBI and Dallas Wallace a hit and an RBI. Keener scored a run for the Hawgs.

Price worked all five innings for the Hawgs and took the loss.

Sports on 07/21/2019