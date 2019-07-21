Ryke Nathaniel Beever

Ryke Nathaniel Beever, 20, of Rogers, Arkansas, went home to Jesus on July 16, 2019, due to complications from diabetes. He was born November 6, 1998, in Paradise, California.

Ryke attended the University of Central Missouri for three semesters as a Computer Information Systems major. He was a 2017 graduate of Siloam Springs High School where he ran on the track and field team and played saxophone in the band. Ryke was a Black Belt in Tae Kwon Do and a Lifeguard at the Siloam Springs Aquatic Center. He loved technology, cars, music, photography and spending time with his dog Silo. He was loved by many for his kind heart, beautiful smile and infectious laugh.

Ryke's memory will forever be cherished by his parents Bill and Tammy Beever, and siblings Raiff and Brinkley Beever of Cave Springs, Arkansas, grandparents Barbara Sebastain of Oroville, California, Barbara Beever of Siloam Springs, Arkansas, and Elmer Blaine of Bernice, Okla., as well as many aunts, uncles, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his grandfathers, Jerry Sebastain and Bob Beever.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, July 25, 2019, at The Assembly in Siloam Springs, Arkansas. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation of Northwest Arkansas.

Online condolences to www.bentoncountyfuneralhome.com. Arrangements by Benton County Funeral Home, 306 N.4th, Rogers.

