Siloam Springs Police Chief Jim Wilmeth presented his letter of resignation during administrator comments at the city's board of director's meeting Tuesday night. Wilmeth's last official day with the SSPD is Oct. 31.

Wilmeth joined the department in 2014 after serving 31 years for both military police and New Mexico sheriff's offices.

Wilmeth said he now plans on taking time to be with his wife so they can ruminate on what might be the next best phase of life for their family.

"My decision to leave wasn't fast and it wasn't easy -- it was made with prayer," Wilmeth said. "My best wishes to you [the board of directors] and the city of Siloam Springs. It has been an honor to serve here. And to the members of the police department -- you are wonderfully and powerfully made. And you bring honor to yourselves and this community. I thank you, and I thank God, for the privilege of being able to work here."

Directors approved a budget amendment from the Police Department to replace a 2003 heating, ventilation and air conditioning unit that has developed an irreparable leak, according to a staff report. The amendment was to reclassify the expected $12,500 estimate for repairs from the department's operations budget to its capital budget.

Directors also approved a budget amendment for the construction of the East Main Street side path.

According to a staff report, the city was awarded a grant for the project by the Transportation Alternative Program through the Northwest Arkansas Regional Planning Commission for $118,000. After city staff bid the project, Diamond C Construction estimated completing the project for $222,977.42. The city will be charged a 1 percent administration fee by the Arkansas Department of Transportation, making the total cost of the project $225,207.19. After the NWARPC grant, the city is responsible for $107,207.19.

Directors approved the contract for Diamond C Construction to complete the project. According to City Engineer Justin Bland, the city has worked with the company before.

During administrator comments, City Administrator Phillip Patterson informed the board the street division made a purchase, not to exceed $35,100, for about 650 tons of asphalt for the overlay of West University Street. Patterson also said the police department purchased two Dodge Chargers, one for $37,978.73 and the other for $37,245.92. The city's sales tax is also up 9.1 percent compared to July 2018, but only up 0.4 percent for the year, Patterson said.

In other business, the board:

• Approved a grant application through the Arkansas Forestry Commission for $12,000 to replace the Highway 412 median with trees, shrubs, flower beds and decorative hardscape.

• Adopted minimum safety standards and rules and regulations for the Siloam Springs Municipal Airport. The standards and regulations will provide airport users with a compilation of rules and ensure entities that have been approved to provide commercial aeronautical services aren't exposed to unfair or irresponsible competition, according to the documents.

• Placed on its second reading an ordinance that would amend a section of the city's municipal code to rezone 3303 Cheri Whitlock Drive and the 15000 block of Stephens Road from an agriculture area to commercial and residential area.

• Approved a final plat development permit for phase two of the Autumn Glen Addition at the 2100 block of North Lexington Street.

• Approved a resolution to adopt financial management policies for the city. According to a city document, the policies are intended to "guide fiscal decision making, including the development of the city's budget." The document outlines a cash balance policy, debt management policy, general operating budget policies and more.

