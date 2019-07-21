BENTONVILLE -- A Siloam Springs woman was placed on state-supervised probation after she admitted renting a hotel room where a 16-year-old and his friend had sex with two 14-year-old girls.

Malissa Jones, 37, pleaded guilty Thursday to felony endangering the welfare of a minor.

Jones was arrested Dec. 21, 2017.

A father of one of the girls reported his daughter was spending the night with a friend, and he learned at 3:45 a.m. Nov. 25, 2017, neither of the girls were home, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Police questioned Jones about the girls, and she told police they weren't at her home, according to court documents. Jones said she had taken the 16-year-old boy and his friend, Kyle Reyes, to the gym.

The girls were questioned by police after they returned home, according to the affidavit. One of the girls said they were at a hotel with Reyes, 18, and the 16-year-old, according to the affidavit. She told police the four smoked marijuana and had sex, according to the affidavit.

Jones told police she took the four teens to the motel, according to the affidavit. Jones said the 16-year-old gave her the money for the motel room. She thought the girls would return home before anyone got in trouble, according to the affidavit.

Jones told police she knew the two males would have sex with the girls, according to the affidavit.

Benton County Circuit Judge Brad Karren accepted the plea agreement. Jones was placed on probation for five years. Her record can be expunged if she completes her probation.

Jones was ordered not to have any contact with the girls.

Reyes was arrested and charged with sexual indecency with a child. His case hasn't been resolved. He has a court appearance scheduled for Aug. 15.

General News on 07/21/2019