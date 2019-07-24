Dale and Chris Blisard of Rose, Okla., formerly of Siloam Springs, Ark., will celebrate 50 years of marriage on July 25, 2019.

Chris Harris and Dale Blisard were married at the Assembly of God Church in Decatur, Ark., on July 25, 1969.

Dale would have graduated from Siloam Springs High School in 1966, but joined the U.S. Navy and served in the Vietnam war. He is now semi-retired and works on the farm.

Chris graduated from the Decatur High School in 1969. She has worked for the Herald-Leader; as a secretary at Farmer's Coop; and as a bank teller for 20 years, where she is still employed part-time.

The couple lived in Siloam Springs from 1969 until 2000, when they moved to Rose, where they now reside. For five years, they owned Blisard's Western Store. They also operated Blisard Horse Sales in Rose for 12 years and have been involved in rodeos for most of their 50 years of marriage.

They have three children, Rex Blisard and wife Courtney of Kansas, Okla., Darcy Reynolds of Rogersville, Mo., and Justin Blisard and wife Maleia of Twin Oaks, Okla; 11 grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.

The couple are active members of Life Point Fellowship Church in Kansas, Okla., where their son, Rex Blisard, is pastor.

The couple celebrated their anniversary on July 13 with a surprise party planned by their children and granddaughter at Life Point Fellowship in Kansas, Okla., with 125 friends and family members in attendance. For their anniversary, the couple is planning a trip to Colorado.

