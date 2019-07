Jim and Jan Hanson of Siloam Springs, Ark., are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary next week.

The couple married on Aug. 1, 1969, in Muskegon, Mich.

They have two children, Andrea Owens and husband Jason of Siloam Springs and Michelle Davis and husband Corey of Springdale, Ark.; and five grandchildren.

