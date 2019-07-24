The Hawg City Hawgs AA American Legion team improved to 6-2 overall on Friday with a sweep of Harrison at James Butts Baseball Park.

The Hawgs defeated Harrison 7-4 in the first game, taking a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first. Harrison scored two runs in the top of the third to go up 3-2, but the Hawgs scored four in the bottom half to take the lead for good and won in six innings.

Elijah Coffey had two of the Hawgs' five hits and scored three runs, while Isaac Price and Peyton Wright each had a hit and two RBIs. Baron Meek had a hit and RBI and scored a run. Price, A.J. Serrano and Dawson Wright also scored a run.

Dakota Harrell and Caleb Wallace each worked three innings on the mound for the Hawgs.

The Hawgs completed the doubleheader sweep with a 11-1 win in three innings in the second game.

The Hawgs scored two runs in the bottom of the second to take a 2-1 lead and then plated nine runs in the bottom of the third.

Peyton Wright had a three-run triple while Ayden Smartt had a hit and two RBIs along with a run scored. Jonah Keener also had two RBIs, while Damon Phillips, Meek and Serrano also had RBIs. Phillips and Serrano each scored two runs, while Coffey, Price, Meek, Peyton Wright, Smartt and Dallas Wallace all scored a run.

Lukas Junkermann worked 1 2/3 innings while Keener pitched the rest of the game for Hawg City.

Hawg City was scheduled to return to action Tuesday at Fort Smith. Results were not available at presstime.

Sports on 07/24/2019