John Brown University Director of Athletics Robyn Daugherty announced on Monday morning the addition of a junior varsity volleyball squad set to take the court in the fall of 2020, and also appointed Steve Brankle as the head coach and varsity assistant.

The addition of the program will be JBU's first foray into junior varsity athletics since the early-1990s. With the surge of girls' participation in volleyball at the high school level to nearly 450,000 over the past few years, according to the National Federation of State High School Associations, John Brown University will give another 12 student-athletes a chance to compete while pursuing higher education.

Currently serving as the university's Director of Facilities, Brankle will take the reins of the fledgling program. The Siloam Springs resident, and father of former Golden Eagle libero Beth (Brankle) Holt, has been involved in youth volleyball for two seasons on staff with the Ozark Juniors Volleyball Club. This past season, Brankle's team participated at the 2019 USA Volleyball Girls Junior National Championships in Indianapolis.

"I am very excited to be a part of the JBU volleyball program and to have the opportunity to spearhead the junior varsity team," Brankle said. "This will give an additional 12 young ladies the chance to play volleyball at the collegiate level. This will provide the student-athletes accountability with their teammates and coaches as they continue in their personal development at the collegiate level. I believe that college athletics enhance the student experience and also can assist them in finding more success in their chosen academic field."

The program will practice two to three times a week once the academic year begins, and will play matches in September and October. The Golden Eagles will face other regional junior varsity programs and compete in a limited number of tournaments.

"Our junior varsity program will be a benefit for those student-athletes who may initially be unsure as to whether they can balance their academic load with their athletic commitments," JBU volleyball head coach Ken Carver said. "By only practicing several times a week and playing a condensed schedule over the course of two months, we will be creating an environment which will help facilitate this balance.

"It will be beneficial for student-athletes whom we may have selected for our varsity team in the past, but who might not have seen much playing time. These players will have the opportunity to train right alongside our varsity players, but will now have the opportunity to see meaningful game experience which will help them grow and mature as players more quickly."

Compared to the varsity program, the JBU junior varsity volleyball team will feature a slightly shorter season and fewer practice sessions, helping student-athletes transition into college life while building relationships through participation.

"We believe that lives are impacted through athletics as student-athletes quickly learn how to successfully navigate the competing priorities of life," Daugherty said. "As they are pushed to lead and build relationships with teammates, character outcomes such as accountability, perseverance and problem-solving skills are natural byproducts. By having a close group of friends as soon as they step foot on campus, these student-athletes will enjoy an immediate connection to a group of peers, which will assist in the transition to life away from home."

