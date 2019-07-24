Sign in
JBU teams honored by NAIA by JBU Sports Information | July 24, 2019 at 5:14 a.m.

For the first time in institution history, each intercollegiate team fielded at John Brown University was honored as the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) announced its 2018-19 Scholar-Team awards, which included 1,939 programs across the country.

The women's cross country program led all JBU teams with a 3.77 grade-point average, followed closely by men's cross country (3.68), women's soccer (3.54) and volleyball (3.52). Men's tennis (3.43), women's tennis (3.39) and women's basketball (3.36) all earned over a 3.25 while men's basketball (3.19) and men's soccer (3.12) both made the cut.

Nine Golden Eagle squads haven't been honored since the 2016-17 season when JBU still sponsored men's golf. The 2018-19 academic year is another watershed moment for John brown University, following all-time highs in Academic All-Conference honorees (63), NAIA Scholar-Athletes (28) and Commissioner's Honor Roll recipients (92).

"I am very proud of each and every one of our Golden Eagle teams that were named NAIA Scholar-Teams," said Director of Athletics Robyn Daugherty. "This award really highlights the hard work JBU student-athletes are doing in the classroom and it encourages our coaches who work so hard with our student-athletes in competition, but also in academics, leadership and character building."

The Benedictine at Mesa (Ariz.) women's golf team took the lead this year with a perfect 4.0 team GPA, as Tabor (Kan.) women's tennis finished close behind for a second year in a row with a 3.89 collective GPA.

Middle Georgia State women's tennis and Southwestern Christian (Okla.) women's basketball tied for the third place spot on the list with a team GPA of 3.88. Rounding out the top five was the women's tennis team for Montreat (N.C.) with a 3.85.

Asbury (Ky.) led the pack with 25 teams represented on the list. Morningside (Iowa) and St. Ambrose (Iowa) followed with 23 teams each making the list.

For a team to be considered for the NAIA Scholar-Team award, it must have a minimum 3.0 grade-point average (on a 4.0 scale) as defined by the institution. The team grade-point average includes all eligible varsity student-athletes.

