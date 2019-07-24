Photo submitted La-Z-Boy Foundation members presented a check for $45,000 to Ability Tree on July 10. The money is designated to support Ability Tree in the construction of the Rest and Recreation Center for families with disabilities. Pictured are Chris Knabusch (left), grandson of La-Z-Boy co-founder Edward M. Knabusch and La-Z-Boy Foundation board member; Audra Farrell, La-Z-Boy Siloam Springs human resources manger; Beth Lambrix, La-Z-Boy Foundation board member; Micha Butler and his parents, Joe Butler and Jen Butler, Ability Tree founders; and Susan Vanisaker, La-Z-Boy Foundation board member.

During the past 23 years, La-Z-Boy Foundation has donated more than $1.26 million in the Siloam Springs community and surrounding areas.

La-Z-Boy Foundation board members toured Siloam Springs on July 10 to see the impact that foundation dollars are making in the community.

During the tour, foundation members visited Bright Futures at the Siloam Springs Intermediate School, Veteran's Memorial Park including the splash pad and amphitheater, the Siloam Springs Museum and Ability Tree.

While at Ability Tree, the foundation board members presented a check of $45,000 to the nonprofit, which serves special needs children and their families. It was the second installment of a grant which will total $180,000 over a four-year period of time to help Ability Tree construct a Rest and Recreation Center for families with disabilities.

Foundation members also drove by 10 other locations and discussed their partnership with the nonprofits and the impact on the community. The locations included:

• Genesis House

• John Brown University

• Oak Hill Cemetery (veterans group)

• Office of Human Concern -- Senior Activity Center

• The Manna Center

• Boys and Girls Club of Western Benton County

• Main Street Siloam Springs

• Siloam Springs Chamber of Commerce

• City of Siloam Springs downtown parks and aquatic center

• Siloam Springs School District's school buildings, stadium, Career Academy of Siloam Springs building and scholarship program.

La-B-Boy, based in Monroe, Mich., was founded by Edward Knabusch and Edwin Shoemaker in 1928. The company opened a manufacturing facility in Siloam Springs in 1973 and began production in the former Pet Milk Plant on Lincoln Street. Currently, La-Z-Boy has a manufacturing facility on Country Club Road.

"Following the example set by our founders, Mr. Knabusch and Mr. Shoemaker, La-Z-Boy is committed to enhancing the quality of life in the communities in which we live and serve through leadership, financial contributions and volunteer efforts," the company website states. "Our philanthropic activities include the La-Z-Boy Foundation, local community involvement, disaster relief and Ronald McDonald House Charities."

In 2017, La-Z-Boy Incorporation and La-Z-Boy Foundation made a combined total donations of more than $2.5 million nationally, the website states. Employees also exemplify the spirit of giving through leadership and volunteer efforts in their own communities, it states.

