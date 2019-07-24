50 Years Ago

From the Herald and Democrat in 1969

Dorsa Lee Gatrell, 17, was selected to represent Siloam Springs in the Miss Barbecue Beauty Pageant to be held in Decatur on Aug. 7. Miss Gatrell, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. E.M. Gatrell of Siloam Springs, was a 1969 graduate of Siloam Springs High School. She was sponsored by Siloam Springs radio station KUOA. Dorsa was active in high school, participating in Future Teachers of America, glee club, pep club and science club. She enjoyed traveling, working with small children, sewing and cooking. She planned to attend John Brown University and major in business. Roy Englebrecht, sales representative for KUOA, was handling all local publicity for the pageant and was Miss Gatrell's escort during pageant activities.

30 Years Ago

From the Herald-Democrat in 1989

Ann Cloud assumed a new and important role at Siloam Springs Memorial Hospital, one which she hoped to define.

There was no job description for Director of Development at Memorial Hospital, but with the numerous tasks performed, Cloud said she thought one would emerge.

One of her immediate duties was acting as coordinator for the fund drive the hospital was conducting.

That drive, hospital officials hoped would raise about $700,000 so SSMH could build a new patient wing at the same time as other portions of the hospital were being renovated. Bonds had been sold to pay for the renovation of, among other things, the emergency room and intensive care unit.

Memorial Hospital's Board of Governors decided the extra money could be raised to build the wing and possibly save the hospital about $500,000, compared to building it at a later date.

Co-chairmen for the fund drive were Pete Allen and Mark Simmons, and it was Cloud who coordinated their efforts with approximately 35 volunteers who were working to raise the money.

The official kick off for the fundraiser, which was called HEART, or Hospital Endowment and Renovation Team, was at the Siloam Springs Chamber of Commerce mid-year picnic.

10 Years Ago

From the Herald-Leader in 2009

The 11-year-old Siloam Springs Youth Baseball All-Stars won the North Arkansas 60-feet Series State Tournament on a Monday night in Ozark. Siloam Springs defeated Ozark, 5-3 to clinch the title. The team took an undefeated route to the championship game with victories over Batesville, Johnson County and Van Buren. With the victories, Siloam Springs was scheduled to represent North Arkansas in the Cal Ripken Southwest Regional Tournament held in Camden. Team members and coaches were: Wyatt Clark, Skylar Williams, Coby Roach, Zac Bolstad, Kyle Comiskey, Chance Kelley, Devin Watkins, C.J. Taylor, Coach Sean Hummingbird, Zach Melton, Aaron Jones, Coach Jacob Roach, and Coach Danny Bolstad.

