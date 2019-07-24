Ruth M. Jones

Ruth M. Jones, 72, of Fayetteville, Arkansas, went home July 22, 2019. She left this earth from Willard Walker Hospice House in Fayetteville, Arkansas, surrounded by her family after a decade-long battle with Alzheimer's disease.

She was born November 27, 1946, in Siloam Springs, Arkansas, to O.D. Mounger and Eva Barnes Mounger. Ruth was a graduate of the Class of 1965 at Siloam Springs and married her high school sweetheart, Larry Jones, on June 4, 1966. She went to work following graduation for First National Bank as a teller.

Ruth, Jan Mitchell, Martha Newton and Barbara Pearson were quite the crew -- hand balancing the bank every afternoon. Once her children were born, she became a teacher's aide for the Siloam Springs Junior High where she corralled unruly teenagers with a mere look. After her children graduated, she worked for the City of Siloam Springs in the billing department. Her skill with a 10-key was a sight to behold. Along the way, always an advocate of education, she managed to put her husband, daughter and son through college.

She had many talents -- cooking, crocheting, needlepoint. And there wasn't a holiday or other decorating event that she could not tackle and create the perfect wreath for the occasion. But her greatest talent was that of a loving wife, sister, aunt, mother and grandmother. She made sure her family knew they were loved and cherished. Whether she was cheering them on at a sporting event or correcting their behavior in her very unique style, no one doubted her devotion and support.

Ruth was preceded in death by her parents; her mother- and father-in-law, Curt and Evelyne Jones; and sister, Judy Gardenhire.

Survivors include her husband Larry of the home; children, Mieka M. Hatcher and husband Rudy of Fayetteville, Arkansas, and Chad H. Jones and wife Amber of Sebree, Kentucky; three grandchildren, Rafe Hatcher, Gentry H. Jones and Rory Jones; and brother, Karl Mounger of Siloam Springs, Arkansas, along with a host of nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and -nephews.

The family would like to extend their sincere appreciation to the staff of Brookstone Assisted Living and Willard Walker Hospice Home for the wonderful care and assistance they provided Ruth.

A celebration of life will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, August 3, 2019, at Wasson Memorial Chapel, Siloam Springs, Arkansas. To sign the online guestbook, visit www.wassonfuneralhome.com. The family would like to invite everyone to a reception following the service at The Cypress Barn, 20690 Bruce Rutherford Drive, Siloam Springs, Arkansas.

Memorial donations may be made to the Willard Walker Hospice Home, 325 E. Longview St., Fayetteville, AR 72703, or the Frank and Barbara Broyles Foundation, 3810 N. Front St., Suite #3, Fayetteville, AR 72703, https://www.broylesfoundation.org.

PAID OBITUARY

Corbett 'Mack' Masters

Corbett "Mack" Masters, 73, of Siloam Springs, Ark., died July 20, 2019, at Willard Walker Hospice in Fayetteville, Ark.

He was born June 8, 1946, in Houston, Texas, to Corbett Pace and Helen Masters. He married Sandra Jean Spriggs on March 7, 1986. He contracted for several oil companies as a safety engineer and was a firefighter for the City of Houston. He was a U.S. Marine veteran of of the Vietnam War.

He was preceded in death by his mother and step-father, Helen and Clyde Masters and his father, Corbett Pace.

He is survived by his wife; daughters, Nicole Boley and husband Lance of Leander, Texas, and Stephanie Newman and husband Willie of Farmington, Ark.; four grandchildren; a brother, John Pace of Springdale, Ark.; and half sisters, Susan Keith of Houston and Shirley Wulf of Farmington.

A memorial service will be held at a later date in Houston.

An online guestbook is available at www.wassonfuneralhome.com.

Wasson Funeral Home of Siloam Springs is in charge of arrangements.

Obits on 07/24/2019