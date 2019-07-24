I began reading from the King James Version of the Bible when I was only a child. I memorized many verses from that translation. Later, in junior high, I studied Shakespeare and grew in my appreciation for Elizabethan English, which is the vernacular of the KJV. The KJV was translated from the original Greek and Hebrew about 350 years ago. It's a very old book. Today we have much more archeological data to verify the Bible's words.

In college, I discovered the New American Standard translation (NAS). I was excited to hold it and read it. It was so literal and precise, but still very readable. I began using the NAS as my standard Bible resource for study and preaching for the next 40 years.

Many modern translations have been produced including the Revised Standard Version (RSV), which I don't use much. In more recent times I grew to appreciate the New International Version (NIV) and the English Standard Bible (ESB). Both are valuable resources for modern Christians. Any believer in Jesus who only reads the King James Version (KJV) of the Bible is missing out on so much. Why? Because we don't speak in that old English style anymore. A lot of the meanings have changed greatly over time.

For people who want to debate which version is the best, I ask, "What Bible version do you read?" Whatever their answer is, it's the best translation for them, the one they read. I also ask, "What language does God speak?" God can speak directly to us in any language He chooses. He doesn't have to speak to us in King James English. Just like God hears the prayers of Chinese people, Korean people, Spanish, or Arabic, likewise He can speak to people in their own language, sometimes in their dreams.

When my wife and I packed up to move from Arkansas to Africa as missionaries, I carefully placed two good leather reference Bibles into a leather folio for my use. One was an NAS, the other was an NIV. I had already memorized a lot of scriptures from the King James Version. I figured that if I never came back to America to live, at least I'd have excellent biblical scholarship available to me in these two versions of the Bible.

Missionary work involves translating God's word into the local language. It also involves interpreting that word into their local culture. What behavior or tradition needs to change? What things are redeemable? What things need to be removed? It is not an easy job to apply God's eternal word to changing cultures or social customs.

I love God's word. I often read the Bible devotionally, communing with God on my knees. I quote it often. The scriptures of the Bible are holy. It's not an ordinary book. It originated beyond time. The words of the Bible are God-breathed - the very definition of inspired. If they are inspired by God then they are reliable, accurate, true, and full of the Spirit of Life and Faith; living words energized by the Holy Spirit who spoke them.

Do you own a Bible? I urge you to get your own copy. Buy a modern translation. Don't be afraid to mark it up, to underline various passages. Read it prayerfully. Listen for His voice. Get grounded in good doctrine. Feed your faith. Grow in the knowledge of God. Have an answer for the hope that is in your heart. You will never go wrong if you examine the scriptures to verify your beliefs. The scriptures testify to Jesus Christ, God's Son.

-- Ron Wood is a writer and minister. Email him at wood.stone.ron@gmail.com or visit www.touchedbygrace.org. The opinions expressed are those of the author.

