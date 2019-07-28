Commissioners approved a height variance request during a special called board of adjustment meeting Tuesday.

The request was for a tower that will exceed the 50-foot maximum by 14.5 feet. PipeLife Jet Stream Inc., located at 1700 S. Lincoln St., issued the request.

Representatives of PipeLife said the tower will enclose some of the business' operations, thus improving noise issues within the neighborhood.

Ben Rhoads, senior planner, said commissioners approved a similar request in 2010 for a similar structure. Similar structures have been in operation on the property for almost 40 years, Rhoads said.

Commissioners Jerod Driscoll and Ted Song were absent.

General News on 07/28/2019