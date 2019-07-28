Siloam Springs football
2019 schedule
Date^Opponent^Time
Aug. 23^at Pea Ridge%^6 p.m.
Aug. 30^Van Buren^7 p.m.
Sept. 6^Pryor, Okla.^7 p.m.
Sept. 13^at Harrison^7 p.m.
Sept. 27^at Sheridan*^7 p.m.
Oct. 4^Benton*^7 p.m.
Oct. 11^at Greenwood*^7 p.m.
Oct. 18^Lake Hamilton*^7 p.m.
Oct. 25^at El Dorado*^7 p.m.
Nov. 1^LR Hall*^7 p.m.
Nov. 8^at Russellville*^7 p.m.
* 6A-West Conference game
% Arkansas Activities Association benefit game
Siloam Springs junior varsity football
2019 schedule
Date^Opponent^Time
Aug. 26^Rogers Heritage^5:30 p.m.
Sept. 2^Fayetteville^5:30 p.m.
Sept. 9^at Rogers Heritage^5:30 p.m.
Sept. 16^at Rogers^5:30 p.m.
Sept. 23^Fayetteville^5:30 p.m.
Sept. 30^at Springdale^5:30 p.m.
Oct. 7^Bentonville West^5:30 p.m.
Oct. 14^at Springdale^5:30 p.m.
Oct. 21^at Springdale Har-Ber^5:30 p.m.
Siloam Springs ninth-grade football
2019 schedule
Date^Opponent^Time
Aug. 20^Pea Ridge%^7:30 p.m.
Aug. 26^Fayetteville White*^7:30 p.m.
Sept. 2^Fayetteville Purple*^7:30 p.m.
Sept. 9^at Rogers Heritage*^7:30 p.m.
Sept. 16^at Rogers*^7:30 p.m.
Sept. 26^Farmington^8 p.m.
Oct. 3^at Springdale Lakeside*^8 p.m.
Oct. 10^Springdale Southwest*^8 p.m.
Oct. 17^at Springdale George*^8 p.m.
Oct. 24^at Springdale Central*^8 p.m.
Nov. 4^Championship Week^7:30 p.m.
* Northwest Arkansas Conference game
% Arkansas Activities Association benefit game
Siloam Springs eighth-grade football
2019 schedule
Date^Opponent^Time
Sept. 5^Bentonville Washington^6:30 p.m.
Sept. 12^Fayetteville Ramay^6:30 p.m.
Sept. 19^at Rogers Elmwood^6:30 p.m.
Sept. 26^Farmington^6:30 p.m.
Oct. 3^at Springdale Lakeside^6:30 p.m.
Oct. 10^Springdale Southwest^6:30 p.m.
Oct. 17^at Springdale George^6:30 p.m.
Oct. 24^at Springdale Central^6:30 p.m.
Oct. 31^at Bentonville Lincoln^6:30 p.m.
Nov. 7^Championship Week^6:30 p.m.
Siloam Springs seventh-grade football
2019 schedule
Date^Opponent^Time
Sept. 5^Bentonville Washington^5 p.m.
Sept. 12^Fayetteville Ramay^5 p.m.
Sept. 19^at Rogers Elmwood^5 p.m.
Sept. 26^Farmington^5 p.m.
Oct. 3^at Springdale Lakeside^5 p.m.
Oct. 10^Springdale Southwest^5 p.m.
Oct. 17^at Springdale George^5 p.m.
Oct. 24^at Springdale Central^5 p.m.
Oct. 31^at Bentonville Lincoln^5 p.m.
Nov. 7^Championship Week^5 p.m.
Siloam Springs ninth-grade volleyball
2019 schedule
Date^Opponent^Time
Aug. 19^Maroon and Gray^5:30 p.m.
Aug. 26^at Huntsville^5 p.m.
Aug. 27^at Springdale George^7 p.m.
Aug. 29^Bentonville^4:30 p.m.
Sept. 5^Springdale Lakeside^7 p.m.
Sept. 10^at Rogers^5 p.m.
Sept. 12^Rogers Heritage^4:30 p.m.
Sept. 14^at Springdale Spikefest^TBA
Sept. 17^Bentonville West^4:30 p.m.
Sept. 19^at Fayetteville Purple^5 p.m.
Sept. 23^at Shiloh Christian^4:30 p.m.
Sept. 24^Bentonville^4:30 p.m.
Sept. 26^Springdale George^4:30 p.m.
Oct. 1^Fayetteville White^4:30 p.m.
Oct. 3^Springdale Central^4:30 p.m.
Oct. 5^at Alma Tournament^TBA
Oct. 8^at Springdale Lakeside^7 p.m.
Oct. 10^at Fayetteville White^5 p.m.
Oct. 15^at Springdale Southwest^5 p.m.
Oct. 17^at Bentonville West^5 p.m.
Oct. 24^at Rogers Heritage^5 p.m.
Siloam Springs eighth-grade volleyball
2019 schedule
Date^Opponent^Time (B/A)
Aug. 27^Bentonville Washington^4:30/6:30 p.m.
Sept. 3^Springdale Southwest^4:30/6:30 p.m.
Sept. 4^Bentonville Fulbright^4:30/5:30 p.m.
Sept. 5^Springdale Lakeside^4:30/5:30 p.m.
Sept. 9^at Bentonville Lincoln^4:30/5:30 p.m.
Sept. 10^at Fayetteville Woodland^4:30/5:30 p.m.
Sept. 17^at Rogers Oakdale^4:30/5:30 p.m.
Sept. 23^Rogers Lingle^4:30/5:30 p.m.
Sept. 24^Rogers Elmwood^4:30/5:30 p.m.
Sept. 30^Springdale George^4:30/5:30 p.m.
Oct. 1^at Rogers Kirksey^4:30/5:30 p.m.
Oct. 7^Springdale Central^4:30/5:30 p.m.
Oct. 8^at Springdale Lakeside^4:30/5:30 p.m.
Oct. 14^at Fayetteville Ramay^4:30/5:30 p.m.
Oct. 15^at Springdale Southwest^4:30/5:30 p.m.
Oct. 21^at Rogers Lingle^4:30/5:30 p.m.
Siloam Springs seventh-grade volleyball
2019 schedule
Date^Opponent^Time (B/A)
Aug. 27^Bentonville Washington^4:30/6:30 p.m.
Sept. 3^Springdale Tyson^4:30/6:30 p.m.
Sept. 4^Bentonville Fulbright^4:30/5:30 p.m.
Sept. 5^Springdale Sonora^4:30/5:30 p.m.
Sept. 9^at Bentonville Lincoln^4:30/5:30 p.m.
Sept. 10^at Fayetteville Woodland^4:30/5:30 p.m.
Sept. 17^at Rogers Oakdale^4:30/5:30 p.m.
Sept. 23^Rogers Lingle^4:30/5:30 p.m.
Sept. 24^Rogers Elmwood^4:30/5:30 p.m.
Sept. 30^Springdale Kelly^4:30/5:30 p.m.
Oct. 1^at Rogers Kirksey^4:30/5:30 p.m.
Oct. 7^Springdale Hellstern^4:30/5:30 p.m.
Oct. 8^at Springdale Sonora^4:30/5:30 p.m.
Oct. 14^at Fayetteville Ramay^4:30/5:30 p.m.
Oct. 15^at Springdale Tyson^4:30/5:30 p.m.
Oct. 21^at Rogers Lingle^4:30/5:30 p.m.
Siloam Springs golf
2019 schedule
Date^Opponent^Time
^Location
Aug. 5-6^Ultimate Autogroup Tournament^TBA
^Big Creek Golf and Country Club, Mountain Home
Aug. 12^at Rogers^TBA
^Lost Springs Golf & Athletic Club, Rogers
Aug. 15^at Alma^1 p.m.
^River Valley Golf Course, Alma
Aug. 19^Chambers Bank Red Dog Invitational^9 a.m.
^Springdale Country Club
Aug. 22^at Rogers Heritage^3:30 p.m.
^Prairie Creek Country Club, Rogers
Aug. 26^Alma^3 p.m.
^Siloam Springs Country Club
Aug. 28^Springdale, Greenwood^3 p.m.
^Siloam Springs Country Club
Sept. 4^at Springdale Har-Ber^10 a.m.
^The Creeks Golf & RV Resort, Cave Springs
Sept. 5^at Harrison^1 p.m.
^Harrison Country Club
Sept. 9^Springdale Har-Ber, Rogers Heritage^3 p.m.
^Siloam Springs Country Club
Sept. 12^at Greenwood^10 a.m.
^Ben Geren Golf Course, Fort Smith
Sept. 18^Bentonville West^3 p.m.
^Siloam Springs Country Club
Sept. 19^at Bentonville^3:30 p.m.
^Bella Vista Country Club
Sept. 23^5A-West Conference Tournament^TBA
^Ben Geren Golf Course, Fort Smith
Oct. 1^5A Girls State Tournament^TBA
^Paragould Country Club
Oct. 8^5A Boys State Tournament^TBA
^Glenwood Country Club
Siloam Springs tennis
2019 schedule
Date^Opponent^Time
Aug. 7^at Fort Smith Tournament^3:30 p.m.
Aug. 12^at Farmington^3:30 p.m.
Aug. 13^Alma^3:30 p.m.
Aug. 19^at Greenwood^3:30 p.m.
Aug. 20^Russellville^3:30 p.m.
Aug. 21^Fort Smith Northside^3:30 p.m.
Aug. 26^Prairie Grove^3:30 p.m.
Aug. 27^vs. Beebe/LR Christian#^3:30 p.m.
Sept. 9^at Alma^3:30 p.m.
Sept. 10^vs. Greenbrier/Vilonia#^3:30 p.m.
Sept. 16^Greenwood^3:30 p.m.
Sept. 17^at Russellville^3:30 p.m.
Sept. 23-24^5A-West Tournament%^TBA
Oct. 7-8^5A State Tournament^TBA
Oct. 14-15^Overall State Tournament^TBA
# played at Arkansas Tech
% played at Russellville/Clarksville
John Brown University
John Brown University volleyball
2019 schedule
Date^Opponent^Time
Aug. 14^vs. Montana Tech#^10 a.m.
Aug. 14^vs. The Master's (Calif.)#^4 p.m.
Aug. 15^vs. Evergreen State (Ore.)#^8 a.m.
Aug. 15^vs. California Merced#^2 p.m.
Aug. 23^vs. Bethel (Kan.)%^9 a.m.
Aug. 23^vs. Avila (Mo.)%^3 p.m.
Aug. 24^vs. Oklahoma Wesleyan%^3 p.m.
Aug. 24^vs. Sterling (Kan.)%^5 p.m.
Sept. 6^Oklahoma City*^7 p.m.
Sept. 7^Southwestern Christian (Okla.)*^1 p.m.
Sept. 13^Southwestern Assemblies of God (Texas)*^7 p.m.
Sept. 14^Texas Wesleyan*^1 p.m.
Sept. 20^at Oklahoma Panhandle State*^6 p.m.
Sept. 21^at Wayland Baptist (Texas)*^6 p.m.
Sept. 25^Science and Arts (Okla.)*^7 p.m.
Sept. 28^Mid-America Christian (Okla.)*^3 p.m.
Oct. 4^at Langston (Okla.)*^7 p.m.
Oct. 5^at Central Christian (Kan.)*^1 p.m.
Oct. 8^at Southwestern Christian (Okla.)*^7 p.m.
Oct. 9^at Oklahoma City*^7 p.m.
Oct. 11^vs. St. Ambrose (Iowa)$^noon
Oct. 11^vs. Bellevue (Neb.)$^5 p.m.
Oct. 12^vs. Huntington (Ind.)$^9 a.m.
Oct. 12^vs. William Penn (Iowa)$^4:30 p.m.
Oct. 18^at Texas Wesleyan*^7 p.m.
Oct. 19^at Southwestern Assemblies of God (Texas)*^6 p.m.
Oct. 25^Wayland Baptist (Texas)*^7 p.m.
Oct. 26^Oklahoma Panhandle State*^1 p.m.
Nov. 1^at Mid-America Christian (Okla.)*^7 p.m.
Nov. 2^at Science and Arts (Okla.)*^1 p.m.
Nov. 8^Central Christian (Kan.)*^7 p.m.
Nov. 9^Langston (Okla.)*^1 p.m.
* Sooner Athletic Conference match
# Hope International Summer Slam in Fullerton, Calif.
% KCAC Fall Fling in Hutchinson, Kan.
$ Grandview (Iowa) Tournament
John Brown University men's soccer
2019 schedule
Date^Opponent^Time
Aug. 19^at Texas A&M-Texarkana^5 p.m.
Aug. 23^Lyon^6:30 p.m.
Aug. 30^Bethel (Kan.)^6:30 p.m.
Sept. 7^Columbia (Mo.)^5 p.m.
Sept. 12^at Lindsey Wilson (Ky.)^2 p.m.
Sept. 13^at Midway (Ky.)^3:30 p.m.
Sept. 21^Tabor (Kan.)^7:30 p.m.
Sept. 24^Bacone (Okla.)^7 p.m.
Sept. 28^Ecclesia^1 p.m.
Oct. 1^Central Christian (Kan.)*^7 p.m.
Oct. 5^at Science and Arts (Okla.)*^4 p.m.
Oct. 12^at Oklahoma City*^7 p.m.
Oct. 17^Oklahoma Panhandle State*^5 p.m.
Oct. 19^Wayland Baptist (Texas)*^3 p.m.
Oct. 24^at Texas Wesleyan*^7 p.m.
Oct. 26^at Southwestern Assemblies of God (Texas)*^3 p.m.
Oct. 29^Mid-America Christian (Okla.)*^7 p.m.
Nov. 2^Southwestern Christian (Okla.)*^3 p.m.
* Sooner Athletic Conference match
John Brown University women's soccer
2019 schedule
Date^Opponent^Time
Aug. 23^Louisiana State-Shreveport^5 p.m.
Aug. 29^Concordia (Neb.)#^7 p.m.
Aug. 31^Oklahoma Wesleyan#^3 p.m.
Sept. 7^Columbia (Mo.)^7:30 p.m.
Sept. 12^vs. Martin Methodist (Tenn.)%^5 p.m.
Sept. 14^at Lindsey Wilson (Ky.)^8 p.m.
Sept. 21^Tabor (Kan.)^5 p.m.
Sept. 28^Georgia Gwinnett^11 a.m.
Oct. 1^Central Christian (Kan.)*^5 p.m.
Oct. 5^at Science and Arts (Okla.)*^2 p.m.
Oct. 12^at Oklahoma City*^5 p.m.
Oct. 17^Oklahoma Panhandle State*^7 p.m.
Oct. 19^Wayland Baptist (Texas)*^1 p.m.
Oct. 24^at Texas Wesleyan*^5 p.m.
Oct. 26^at Southwestern Assemblies of God (Texas)*^1 p.m.
Oct. 29^Mid-America Christian (Okla.)*^5 p.m.
Nov. 2^Southwestern Christian (Okla.)*^1 p.m.
* Sooner Athletic Conference match
# John Brown University Classic
% Match played at Lindsey Wilson (Ky.)
John Brown University men's and women's cross country
2019 schedule
Date^Race^Location
Sept. 14^at Central Arkansas XC Challenge^Beaverfork Lake, Conway
Sept. 21^at Missouri Southern State Stampede^Tom Rutledge XC Course, Joplin (Mo.)
Oct. 5^at Oklahoma State Cowboy Jamboree^OSU Cross County Course, Stillwater (Okla.)
Oct. 19^at Little Rock Invitational^Rebsamen Golf Course, Little Rock
Oct. 26^at NAIA Great Lakes Challenge^Riverside Park, Grand Rapids (Mich.)
Nov. 9^at Sooner Athletic Conference Championships^Woodson Park, Oklahoma City
Nov. 22^at NAIA National Championships^Fort Vancouver, Vancouver (Wash.)Sports on 07/28/2019
Print Headline: Fall sports schedules